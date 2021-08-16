14 youth award Crowley Dairy Leadership honors

UW-Madison Division of Extension

Fourteen Wisconsin dairy youth received James W. Crowley State 4-H Dairy Leadership Awards at the 2021 Wisconsin Junior State Fair.

These youth were rewarded for their outstanding dairy project work and leadership ability. Each award winner will receive a plaque provided by the James W. Crowley Dairy Management and Extension Fund.

Three youth awardees, Haley Beukema of New Richmond, Katherine Elwood of Amery, and Courtney Glenna of Amery, each received $500 for their continuation of dairy education. Additionally, Clarissa Ulness of Valders received a $5,000 scholarship to attend the Department of Animal and Dairy Science at UW-Madison.

Receiving plaques as State James W Crowley Leadership Award recipients were: Henry Huth of Cameron, Haley Beukema of New Richmond, Katherine Elwood of Amery, Courtney Glenna of Amery, Lora Korth of New London, Paige Sweatt of Dane, Emma Vos of Maribel, Justyne Frisle of Prairie Farm, Jenna Gries of Manitowoc, Gracie Ziegler of Appleton, Erin Torgerson of Viroqua, Clarissa Ulness of Valders, Maria Zillges of Larsen, and Emily Stumpf of Appleton.

The judges for this year's Crowley Awards were Dave Selner, retired Executive Director of the National Dairy Shrine, Chrissy Meyer, Global Marketing Communications Manager at Alta Genetics, and Ted Halbach, Faculty Associate of the UW-Madison Department of Animal & Dairy Science, all members of the James W. Crowley Dairy Management and Extension Fund Committee.

“It is appropriate that we commemorate the distinguished Extension career of the late Dr. James Crowley through support of youth activities. ‘Doc Jim’ always took a special interest in the dairy youth, knowing the future leaders of the dairy industry were the 4-H club members of today,” said fund committee chair Al Schultz. This award program is in honor and memory of James W. Crowley, longtime Extension Dairy Specialist at UW-Madison and a strong supporter of dairy youth project work.