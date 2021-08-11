PDPW Twilight meetings set for August

PDPW

Professional Dairy Producers will host its annual 2021 ACE On-the-Farm Twilight meetings at four Wisconsin dairy farms in August.

Farms include Nehls Bros. Farm, Juneau, Aug. 23; Winch's Pine Grow Farms, Fennimore, Aug. 24; Fischer-Clark Dairy Farm, Hatley, Aug. 25; and Minglewood, Deer Park, Aug. 26.

Water quality, community development, resource management, changes in agriculture and rural communities, roads and transportation are just a few important topics to both farmers and rural community members and these topics will sure to be addressed at the ACE meetings.

Other highlights of the evening event include tours of the host farms.

The 2021 ACE On-the-Farm Twilight meetings, co-sponsored by the Wisconsin Towns Association and Wisconsin Counties Association.