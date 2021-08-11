Grand Champion steer nets $47,500 at Governor's Blue Ribbon Livestock Auction

The Governor's Blue Ribbon Livestock Auction on Aug. 11 raised $303,800 for Wisconsin's junior show exhibitors in cattle, swine and sheep at the Wisconsin State Fair.

Of that total, $30,500 is returned to exhibitors in scholarship awards in addition to $15,000 which funds the Wisconsin State Fair Junior Exhibitor Showmanship, Knowledge Master Showman, and Reserve Champion Awards.

The grand champion steer, a 1,399-pound crossbred exhibited by Tori Crisp of Union Grove, netted the night's highest bid of $47,500, cast by Kenosha Beef International.. The grand champion barrow crossbred hog exhibited by James Tibbits of Mineral Point saw a record-breaking bid from Beechwood Sales and Service of $16,000. The grand champion market lamb, exhibited by Wesley Berget of Mineral Point, sold for $12,000 thanks to the winning bid from Meijer Foods.

The Reserve Grand Champion animals also brought hefty bids. Kyle Lois of Burlington sold his 1,359-pound Reserve Grand Champion Crossbred Steer to Meijer Foods for a total of $22,500.

Cade Willis of Kansasville sold his 274-pound Chester White Reserve Grand Champion Barrow to Porktoberfest Syndicate for $10,000. The 127-pound Reserve Grand Champion Market Lamb exhiibited by Payton Van Schyndle of Cuba City was purchased by Wisconsin Souvenir Milk Caps for $10,000.

Gov. Tony Evers and his wife Kathy, DATCP Sec. Randy Romanski, 74th Alice in Dairyland Julia Nunes and Fairest of the Fairs Cayley Vande Berg all helped drive up the bids on stage throughout the night. Auctioneer Bill Stade, who has served as the Blue Ribbon auctioneer in years past, was the recipient of a recognition award, as was Mary Beth Carr, the event coordinator and driving force behind the auction that has been running for over 45 years.