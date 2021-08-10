State FFA chapters achieve the gold standard on national level

Wisconsin State Farmer

Thirteen Wisconsin chapters have earned a 3-Star National Chapter designation, the highest level of recognition that a chapter can earn.

To be considered for a national star chapter honor, chapters must first receive a gold rating by their state FFA associations. Those chapters go on to compete for the designations that range from 1 star up to 3-star.

Each chapter that competes for these awards will receive a multi-year plaque and a spur designating their 3-star, 2-star or 1-star rating. They will receive additional spurs for each year they compete and receive a rating from the National FFA Organization.

Chapters that receive a national 3-star chapter rating are eligible to compete for the National Premier Chapter Awards, Models of Excellence and Middle School Models of Excellence Awards.

2021 NATIONAL FFA NATIONAL CHAPTER AWARD

3 Star Chapters: Big Foot, Clintonville, Columbus, DeForest, Denmark, Granton, Lake Geneva-Badger, Manawa, Marshall, Slinger, Waupaca, Waupun and Weyauwega-Fremont.

2 Star Chapters: Beaver Dam, Bloomer, Bonduel, Cashton, Elkhorn, Mishicot, New London, Portage, Randolph Cambria-Friesland, Reedsburg, Seymour, Shullsburg, and Union Grove.

PREMIER CHAPTER AWARDS

The national level also recognizes the top chapters with innovative activities in each of the three divisions: growing leaders, building communities and strengthening agriculture. The top ten chapters in each division receive a National FFA Premier Chapter Award plaque. Of those top ten in each division, a top premier chapter will be chosen in each division.

Growing Leaders—Granton FFA of Wisconsin, Activity 1: Forest Education Night.

Building Communities—Denmark FFA of Wisconsin, Activity 2: Paw'tastic Memories.