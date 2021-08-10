Dairy Cares campaign raises record $335,000

Dairy Cares

Dairy Cares of Wisconsin has kicked off its second decade in record fashion. The non-profit organization is revising its 2021 fundraising figure upwards with a new total of $335,000 raised, so far.

Sponsorships and donations prior to the July 31 Garden Party brought in $261,000. Funds raised via virtual and live auctions as well as supplemental donations have since push the total upward to the new landmark amount.

“I’m excited and thrilled to be announcing this increase to our originally announced level,” said Jim Ostrom, Dairy Cares committee chairman. “A record number of sponsors and donors have stepped up to help our state’s most vulnerable residents.”

Since Dairy Cares’ inception 11 year ago, the volunteer organization has now raised more than $1.8 million for Children’s.

“Next year, we hope to celebrate our next milestone by surpassing $2 million lifetime,” Ostrom said. Since 2010, Dairy Cares has united dairy industry professionals, other agricultural leaders, affiliated industries, and like-minded individuals who support the groundbreaking medical advancements and efforts of Children’s. This year’s recently concluded campaign combined “virtual” fundraising components developed during the pandemic concurrently with Dairy Cares’ traditional in-person Garden Party.

“In essence, we ran two campaigns,” Ostrom said, adding, “Regardless of whether they gave via their smart phone, laptop or in person, our donors’ generosity continues to surprise and inspire us.”

Individuals interested in supporting Children’s Wisconsin can still pitch in if they have a smart phone or laptop.

Text DAIRY to 76278 or visit dairy.givesmart.com

Select the “Donate” option on the homepage or within the menu

Select or enter the donation/payment amount

Complete the user profile when the system prompts

In 2018, Children’s launched the Dairy Cares of Wisconsin Simulation Lab at its Milwaukee flagship hospital. The facility offers hands-on training for the next generation of health care providers. They can safely practice for a variety of emergencies in the multi-faceted educational space.

“On behalf of the Children’s Wisconsin family, we are so grateful to Dairy Cares of Wisconsin and their incredible community of supporters,” said Christine Baranoucky, Children's Wisconsin Foundation vice president of engagement & stewardship. “Your dedication to the mission and vision of Children’s Wisconsin has made a tremendous impact on our ability to provide critical care for kids when they need us most.”