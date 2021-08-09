LaClare Creamery earns “Wisconsin Creamery of the Year” honor at international show

Wisconsin State Farmer

In the shadow of the Olympics, Mosaic Meadows cheeses brought home some medals of their own from the first-ever New York International Cheese Competition (NYICC).

LaClare Family Creamery — home to its own proprietary goat-milk cheeses as well as the Saxon brand — was named the “Wisconsin Creamery of the Year.”

The inaugural event, which will now take place annually, attracted more than 200 entries from creameries in five countries and across the U.S.

Saxony Alpine Style Cheese was one of only six Gold Medal winners (“Alpine Cow Cheese Washed Less than 12 Months” category).

In addition, LaClare’s soft goat cheese, Chevre, captured two bronze medals for it Chipotle Honey and Blueberry Vanilla flavors. LaClare’s Raw Goat Cheddar also garnered a bronze medal.

“For LaClare, our milk and its proximity to our plant helps make a fundamental difference in quality,” said Patrick Considine, national director of sales. “As a whole, our teams are dedicated to producing the very best product we can, all the time. We understand consumers have a choice and we want to make sure we are always putting our best foot forward.”

The New York honors come just weeks after LaClare’s strong showing in the 2021 Wisconsin State Fair Blue Ribbon Dairy Products Contest. Among the awards at that show, LaClare Chevre swept the gold, silver and bronze medals for a variety of flavors in the “Flavored Goat Milk Cheese” category.

The NYICC is organized by the International Beverage Competitions Group, which holds food-and-drink competitions in New York, Berlin, Melbourne and Asia/Hong Kong. Decisions are based on a trade-only blind-judging panel that evaluates products by their category and actual price per pound.

“At our cheese competition held here in New York City, the importer, distributor, cheesemonger, retailer and restaurant owner will be our judges,” their wesite indicated. “We feel that these judges, whose livelihood rely upon their skill set, truly know what the consumer wants, as they receive on a daily basis the feedback from the consumer of what is good and what will sell.”