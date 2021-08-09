Instrumental dairy leaders recognized by World Dairy Expo

WDE

World Dairy Expo is preparing to recognize the recipients of the 2020 Expo Recognition Awards during the 2021 event this fall. Nominated and selected by their peers, these honorees have made instrumental contributions to the dairy industry, their communities and the world.

Continuing an Expo tradition, these individuals will be formally recognized during World Dairy Expo at WDE’s Dinner with the Stars, September 29, 2021, in the Exhibition Hall at the Alliant Energy Center. Banquet tickets are available at worlddairyexpo.com. Expo attendees and banquet guests are invited to attend Social Hour with the Stars at 5:30 p.m. in the Atrium of the Exhibition Hall prior to the banquet.

The 2020 Expo Recognition Award honorees are as follows:

Dairy Producers of the Year

Jim Ostrom, John Vosters and Todd Willer, Kaukauna, Wis., Milk Source, LLC

Industry People of the Year

Steve Eicker, King Ferry, N.Y., and Connor Jameson, Tulare, Calif., Valley Agricultural Software

International Person of the Year

Wijnand Pon, Garnwerd, Groningen, Netherlands, URUS Group

Serving as the meeting place of the global dairy industry, World Dairy Expo brings together the latest in dairy innovation and the best cattle in North America. Crowds of 60,000 people, from nearly 100 countries, will return to Madison, Wis. for the 54th event, September 28 – October 2, 2021, when the world’s largest dairy-focused trade show, dairy and forage seminars, a world-class dairy cattle show and more will be on display.