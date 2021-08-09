Agromatic Holstein Futurity wraps up 2021 Fond du Lac Co. Fair dairy show

Wisconsin State Farmer
View Comments
Taylor and Evan Schrauth, center, are the owners of Ryan-Vu Brady Drizzle, winner of the 5 year old division at the Agromatic Holstein Futurity at the Fond du Lac County Fair. Joining them, back row from left, Agromatic representative, Brett Zickert; judge Krysty Kamps & trophy sponsor Rae Nell Halbur. Front row from left, Alice in Dairyland, Julia Nunes; 2021 FDL Co. Fairest of the Fair, Parker Schmitz; Wisconsin Holstein Princess, Zoe Ertl; and Wisconsin Holstein Princess Attendant, Emily Stumpf.

A skimming of Fond du Lac County's cream of the Holstein crop circled the show ring inside the Cow Palace at the Fond du Lac County Fairgrounds during the 2021 Agromatic Holstein Futurity. 

Evan and Taylor Schrauth's 5-year-old Ryan-Vu Brady Drizzle caught the eye of judge Krysty Kamps of Darlington, Wisconsin, who awarded Drizzle first place and best udder.  Top Bred & Owned and production honors went to Kampy Elude Amber owned by Kamphuis Farms LLC.

Out of a class of 23 2 year olds, first place, best udder and top bred & owned was awarded to Leo & Chris Kramer of Chris-Le-Acres with Chris-Le-Acres Undenied Poise RC.

2-yr-old winner Chris-Le-Acres Undenied Poise RC is surrounded by her owners back row from left, Leo Kramer, Matthew Kramer, Valerie Kamphuis, and Chris Kramer at the Agromatic Holstein Futurity at the Fond du Lac County Fair. Joining them, back row second from right, Agromatic representative, Brett Zickert , trophy sponsor Steve Kamphuis and judge, Krysty Kamps. Also on hand, front row from left, Alice in Dairyland, Julia Nunes; 2021 FDL Co. Fairest of the Fair, Parker Schmitz; Wisconsin Holstein Princess, Zoe Ertl; and Wisconsin Holstein Princess Attendant, Emily Stumpf.

The top Junior Owned 2 year old was Forest Ridge Dback Mayday owned by Jacob, Logan & Madison Harbaugh, Adella and Ainsley Loehr.

Best dressed handlers out in the show ring were awarded to Brooke Cooper and Sam Mess.

View Comments