Agromatic Holstein Futurity wraps up 2021 Fond du Lac Co. Fair dairy show

Wisconsin State Farmer

A skimming of Fond du Lac County's cream of the Holstein crop circled the show ring inside the Cow Palace at the Fond du Lac County Fairgrounds during the 2021 Agromatic Holstein Futurity.

Evan and Taylor Schrauth's 5-year-old Ryan-Vu Brady Drizzle caught the eye of judge Krysty Kamps of Darlington, Wisconsin, who awarded Drizzle first place and best udder. Top Bred & Owned and production honors went to Kampy Elude Amber owned by Kamphuis Farms LLC.

Out of a class of 23 2 year olds, first place, best udder and top bred & owned was awarded to Leo & Chris Kramer of Chris-Le-Acres with Chris-Le-Acres Undenied Poise RC.

The top Junior Owned 2 year old was Forest Ridge Dback Mayday owned by Jacob, Logan & Madison Harbaugh, Adella and Ainsley Loehr.

Best dressed handlers out in the show ring were awarded to Brooke Cooper and Sam Mess.