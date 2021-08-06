Wisconsin youth qualify as national finalists

Seven members from Wisconsin FFA Chapters have qualified as finalists in the 2021 National FFA Agricultural Proficiency Award competition.

Agricultural Proficiency Awards honor FFA members who, through supervised agricultural experiences, have developed specialized skills that they can apply toward their future careers.

Nationally, students can compete for awards in nearly 50 areas ranging from agricultural communications to wildlife management. Four national finalists are selected in each proficiency award areas to compete for a national proficiency award.

Proficiency award winners will be announced on stage during the National FFA Convention & Expo.

National Finalists

Agricultural Communications, E/P– Lashawna Vogel, Denmark; Agricultural Education, E/P – Kendra Goplin, Whitehall; Agricultural Mechanics Repair and Maintenance, E/P – Ethan David Lulich, Mauston; Agricultural Services, E/P – Brandon Jakobi, Loyal; Environmental Science and Natural Resources , E/P – Tristan W.Wirkus, Stratford; Swine Production –Placement, Victorria Meylor, Darlington and Veterinary Science , E/P – Hope M. Lockstaedt, Slinger.

Gold

Agricultural Mechanics Design and Fabrication , E/P – Jayden Murwin, Janesville-Craig; Dairy Production – E, Randall Winch, Fennimore; Diversified Crop Production, E – Owen Jones, Randolph Cambria-Friesland; Diversified Livestock , E/P – Lindsey Montgomery, Waupaca; Equine Science, E – Chelsea Braun, Kiel; Equine Science, P – Ashley Catherine Johnson, Weyauwega-Fremont.

Fruit Production, E/P – Zachary Cupery, Randolph-Cambria-Friesland; Landscape Management, E/P – Cole Hicken, Waupun; Nursery Operations, E/P – Abby Weegman, Rice Lake; Sheep Production, E/P – Madison Russell, Shullsburg; Small Animal Production and Care, E/P – Kyle Koss, Poynette; Vegetable Production, E/P – Rhiannon Reimer, Granton.

Silver

Agricultural Processing, E/P – Mason Soerens, Weyauwega Fremont; Agriscience Research –Integrated Systems Kayla Reed, Pulaski; Beef Production, E – Cortney Zimmerman, Spencer; Beef Production, P – Ashley Loehrke, Weyauwega-Fremont; Dairy Production, P – Katlynn Steffes, New Holstein; Diversified Agricultural Production, E/P – Lauren Weigel, Marshfield.

Diversified Crop Production, P – Carter Schmitt, Cochrane Fountain City; Diversified Horticulture, E/P – Kloe Miller, Weyauwega-Fremont; Fiber and/or Oil Crop Production, E/P – Brock Ashley, Portage; Forage Production, E/P – Peter Gorman, New London; Goat Production, E/P – Joseline Stringfield, Randolph; Outdoor Recreation, E/P – Olivia Davis, Sauk Prairie.

Specialty Animal Production, E/P – Kaelyn Sumner, Pulaski; Specialty Crop Production, E/P – Ryan Lund, Cambridge; Swine Production, E – Brayden Peter, Howards Grove; Turf Grass Management, E/P – Daniel Nordstrom, Mineral Point; Wildlife Production and Management, E/P – Jesse Klapper, Montello.

Bronze

Agricultural Sales, P – Canyon Schuenke, Janesville-Craig; Forest Management and Products, E/P – Ty Sheets, Kiel; Grain Production, E/P – Lora Korth, New London; Poultry Production, E/P – Owen Petrich, Denmark.

E/P: Entrepreneurship/Placement P: Placement E: Entrepreneurship