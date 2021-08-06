WI advances 16 projects in National FFA Agriscience Fair

Wisconsin has 16 individual and team projects, consisting of 23 FFA members that will be competing at the national level in the 2021 National FFA Agriscience Fair.

The Agriscience Fair is a competition for FFA members interested in the science and technology of agriculture. Participants must conduct a scientific research project pertaining to the agriculture and food science industries and present their findings to a panel of judges with a display and a report.

Students compete in one of six categories: animal systems; environmental services/natural resources systems; food products and processing systems; plant systems; power, structural and technical systems; or social systems. There are Jr. High, 9-10th grade, and 11-12th grade divisions.

Finalists will give a presentation on their project over zoom to judges and the top three in each division will be announced and recognized on stage during the National FFA Convention.

Animal Systems--Ella Woodworth, Shullsburg, Division 3; Brandon Boyd and Ethan Johnson, Watertown, Division 4; Madison Russell, Shullsburg, Division 5.

Environmental Services and Natural Resource Systems--Rebecca Konkel, Big Foot, Division 1; Elijah Henningfeld and Jonah Henningfeld, Big Foot, Division 2.

Food Products and Processing Systems--Evan Henningfeld, Big Foot, Division 1; Kaelyn Sumner, Pulaski, Division 5; Wyatt Gotham and Abram Dachel, New Auburn, Division 6.

Plant Systems--Ryan Oleson, Adams-Friendship, Division 1; Stanley Lang and Andrew Gotham, New Auburn, Division 2; Clare Viau, Stevens Point, Division 3; and Alexander Vail and Alexandra Cano, Big Foot, Division 6.

Power, Structural and Technical Systems--Lucas Salzwedel, Tomah, Division 3.

Social Science--Taylor Russell, Shullsburg, Division 1; Morgan Frank and Nora Beal, New Auburn, Division 2; Maddie Duesterbeck and Kelly Kline, Big Foot, Division 6;

Divisions: 1 – Individual member in grades 7 and 8; 2 – Team of two members in grades 7 and 8; 3 – Individual member in grades 9 and 10; 4 – Team of two members in grades 9 and 10; 5 – Individual member in grades 11 and 12 and 6 – Team of two members in grades 11 and 12