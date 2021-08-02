Wisconsin Farm Bureau launches statewide sustainability series

WFBF

Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation is inviting farmers and agriculturists to attend “Leaders of the Land: A State Sustainability Series.” This series of nine tours will take place across the state in each of the Farm Bureau districts, highlighting diverse commodities and sustainability practices.

“Farm Bureau is a unique organization because we bring together many different farm types, sizes and commodities,” said WFBF President Kevin Krentz. “This new series is meant to bring farmers and agriculturalists together to talk about what sustainability means on different farms and businesses. Everyone has a sustainability story to share, and we have more in common across the state when it comes to stewardship practices than you might think.”

The purpose of the Statewide Sustainability Series is to offer farmers and agriculturists different perspectives regarding environmental stewardship across Wisconsin. These events will bring farmers of all types together to explore how diverse sectors of agriculture achieve similar goals regarding water quality, soil health, waste management, carbon conversations and air quality. Each event will feature a unique learning opportunity, applicable across farms and allow networking across sectors of agriculture and areas of the state.

“We encourage members to attend as many tours as possible,” added Krentz “The more tours you attend, the more value you receive from the program. We are very excited to bring our members together around this topic to learn and grow from each other.”

The following is the list of events in the series:

Heartland Farms, Hancock – Aug. 20, 2021, 12:30 PM

Gwenyn Hill Organic Farm and Gardens, Waukesha – Aug. 30, 2021, 12:30 PM

From the Earth Farm and Education Garden, Bowler –Aug. 31, 2021, 12:30 PM

High Gem Holsteins & Normandes, Neosho – Sept. 2, 2021, 12:30 PM

Wiese Brothers Farm, Greenleaf – Sept. 7, 2021, 9:30 AM

Cowsmo Inc., Cochrane – Sept. 10, 2021, 9:30 AM

Lake Family Farms, Boyceville – Sept. 13, 2021, 12:30 PM

Roth Feeder Pigs, Wauzeka – Sept. 21, 2021, 12:30 PM

Gaynor Cranberry Company, Wisconsin Rapids – Sept. 23, 2021, 9:30 AM

Cost is $20 per tour for Wisconsin Farm Bureau members. The cost for non-members is $80 for one tour which includes a one-year Wisconsin Farm Bureau membership. All additional tours for non-members are $20 each. Visit https://bit.ly/WFBFtours to register.

Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation is the state’s largest general farm organization representing farms of all sizes, commodities, and management styles.