Yahara WINS kept 62,000 pounds of phosphorus from entering waters in 2020

Wisconsin State Farmer

The Yahara Watershed Improvement Network announced that its efforts kept nearly 62,000 pounds of phosphorus, which causes harmful algae blooms, at bay in its campaign to keep water clean in 2020.

This is the fourth consecutive year that the organization's goal has been exceeded, a press release said, with 2020 being the year with the largest phosphorus reduction to date. A record number of farmers also signed up for the project's cost-share program through Yahara Pride Farms, with a total of 56 farms taking part in at least one conservation program through cost-sharing.

“Last year brought a lot of change and uncertainty, but one thing that remained constant – even grew – was local commitment to protecting our waters,” says Kim Meyer, watershed programs coordinator for Madison Metropolitan Sewerage District, who helps facilitate WINS efforts. “In 2020, conservation practices continued to gain popularity among local farmers, helped along by early leaders who demonstrated how these practices can work on their farms. This interest, plus the growing amount of phosphorus we are keeping on the land with each year of the project, is evidence that local leaders and partners are up to the challenge of protecting our waters.”

Over 20,000 pounds were reported reduced in Dane County in 2020, while Rock County reported over 3,200 pounds and Yahara Pride Farms reported nearly 40,000 pounds.