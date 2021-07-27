Despite declining moisture levels, crops conditions remain stable

Although soil moisture levels continued to decline across Wisconsin, crop condition remain stable.

Continued earn, dry conditions have allowed farmers to make progress harvesting small grain crops and finishing up the second crop of hay. According to the Wisconsin Crop Progress and Condition report for the week ending July 25, farmers had over six days of good weather for fieldwork. Timely rain showers also brought much needed moisture to the northern half of the state.

Nearly 70 percent of the corn is silking, almost a week ahead of the 5-year average. Five percent of the corn was reported to be in the dough stage, three days ahead of the average. The crop condition remained 75 percent good to excellent.

Flowers were seen everywhere as 78 percent of the soybean plants were reported to be blooming, with 47 percent already setting pods. The soybean crop remained 72 percent good to excellent condition.

Combines rolled across wheat fields this past week, with 62 percent of the wheat crop harvested for grain - nine days ahead of the average. The crop is rated 77 percent good to excellent statewide.

The color of oats fields continued to change to gold with 83 percent of the crop turning color. Just 15 percent of the crop has been harvested.

The potato harvest is slowly starting with just 5 percent of the harvest complete. Growers are anticipating a good season with 96 percent of the crop rated good to excellent condition.

Balers and choppers were going full steam out in the fields as farmers raced to finish up the second crop of alfalfa hay. The hay condition fell slightly to 70 percent good to excellent.

Pasture conditions continued to feel the pressure of the lack of rain with 60 percent rates in good to excellent condition, 1 percentage point below last week.