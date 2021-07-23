2021 Farm Technology Days draws in more than 52,000

Huntsinger Farms welcomed more than 52,000 people through the gates of the 2021 Farm Technology Days this week, a figure higher than expected.

A press release said the numbers "shattered attendance projections," creating priceless economic boosts for the Eau Claire and Chippewa Valley areas. More than 18,000 people attended the first day and a total of 1,532 volunteers helped run the entire event. There were also 520 exhibitors from 26 states.

“We built it and they came,” said Mike Gintner, Chair of the Eau Claire County Executive Committee for the show. “We are still tallying all the numbers, but the early reports exceeded even our aggressive expectations. We are so grateful for the huge support from our attendees, exhibitors, volunteers, and sponsors – this show will have a big impact in Eau Claire County and the greater Chippewa Valley for years to come.”

The release also said nearly 4,000 people took the one-hour bus tour of Huntsinger Farms, Nellie's Holsteins and Ferguson's Orchards. And the winners of the FFA state tractor driving contest that took place at FTD were recently announced: Brandon Jakobi, Loyal FFA (1st); Aaron Dukelow, Abbotsford FFA (2nd); Kyle Wepner, Manawa FFA (3rd); Issac Jakobi, Loyal FFA (4th); and Clayton Blasel, Abbotsford FFA (5th).

More than 10,000 "Big Rygg" sandwiches – a hamburger, pulled pork, chicken, cheese and horseradish combination named after the host family – were also eaten over the three days. Caterer Jason Meyer said the food tents sold more than 2,000 pounds of pulled pork, 14,000 hamburgers, 15,000 hot dogs and 15,000 brats.

“Our family is so proud that Huntsinger Farms was able to host Farm Tech Days this year after it was cancelled due to the Pandemic in 2020,” said Eric Rygg, president of Huntsinger Farms and Silver Spring Foods and host family for Farm Tech Days 2021. “It’s been amazing to work with so many farms and companies in the area to showcase Chippewa Valley’s diverse and world class agriculture ecosystem.”

The 2022 show will be held in Loyal, Clark County, at Roehl Acres July 12-14.