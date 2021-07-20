WI FFA Foundation established Jeff Hicken Memorial Fund

Wisconsin State Farmer

The organization of which Jeff Hicken left a lasting impact is honoring him with a memorial fund.

The Wisconsin FFA Foundation announced it has established the Jeff Hicken Memorial Fund, in honor of the State Advisor who passed away June 18.

The Fond du Lac County native is a former member of the Lomira FFA and served on the state level as Wisconsin FFA State Sentinel. Hicken went on to graduate from UW-River Falls with a degree in ag education and taught at Sauk Prairie High School as the agricultural education instructor in 1998.

In 2006, Hicken began his service to the state as a whole taking on the role of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources Education Consultant and State FFA Advisor with the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, a position he held until his passing.

According to the FFA Foundation, Hicken's legacy includes his family, his impact on agricultural education and FFA, and his service to numerous coalitions, committees, and boards – including the Wisconsin Farm Technology Days Board of Directors, National FFA Foundation Board of Trustees, National Association of State Supervisors of Agriculture Education (NASAE) Board of Directors, AgrAbility of Wisconsin Advisory Council, and School for Agricultural & Environmental Studies (SAGES) Foundation Board.

Just weeks after his passing, pledges from the FFA community poured in, fully endowing the Jeff Hicken Memorial Fund at the $15,000 level. The fund is expected to continue to grow from future contributions.

Jeff and his family were subsequently inducted into the Foundation’s Blue & Gold Society during a special tribute at the 92nd Wisconsin FFA Convention on July 7, 2021.

A matching gift has also been pledged, doubling the impact of new gifts given to the Fund, up to $5,000. Those who wish to contribute may send donations to the Wisconsin FFA Foundation at: 1241 John Q. Hammons Drive, Madison, WI 53717 or may give online at wisconsinaged.org. For additional information, please contact John Hromyak at 608.831.5058 x3.

All contributions given to the Jeff Hicken Memorial Fund will support Wisconsin FFA members and programs in perpetuity through the Wisconsin FFA Foundation endowment program.