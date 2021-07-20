Moisture levels remain below desirable levels across state

Except for a band of heavy rain that cut across the central part of the state from Tomah to Manitowoc, rainfall was very spotty across the Badger state last week.

According to the USDA's Wisconsin Crop Progress and Condition report ending the week of July 18, soil moisture remains below desirable levels for most of the state.

With over five days suitable for fieldwork, farmers were busy wrapping up second hay crop while others harvested winter wheat and processing vegetables.

According to the report, 34 percent of the state's corn crop is silking, three days ahead of the five-year average. Just 1 percent has reached the dough stage. The corn condition was rated 76 percent good to excellent, down a percentage point from last week.

Nearly 70 percent of the soybeans have blossomed while 28 percent are setting pods. The crop condition is rated 72 percent good to excellent, a percentage point below last week.

Sixty-eight percent of the oats crops have colored, and six percent of the crop have already been harvested. Seventy-two percent of the crop is rated good to excellent, unchanged from last week.

Nearly all of the winter wheat fields have begun coloring and farmers were eager to get out in the fields. Reporters noted that one quarter of the crop has already been harvested for grain. The crop condition was rated 79 percent good to excellent, up three percentage points from last week.

Pasture conditions continued to deteriorate, with conditions being rated 62 percent good to excellent, down 3 percent from last week.