Salmonella outbreak linked to BrightFarms prepackaged salads

Wisconsin State Farmer

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS), Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA), and local health departments are involved in an ongoing investigation of an outbreak of Salmonella Typhimurium.

Current public health data indicates that pre-packaged salad greens produced by BrightFarms, Inc. of Rochelle, Illinois are the source of a Salmonella Typhimurium outbreak in Wisconsin and Illinois. Nine people are infected with one hospitalization (four in Wisconsin, five in Illinois). Illnesses started between June 10 to June 15, 2021.

“At this time, DHS urges consumers not to purchase, eat, or serve BrightFarms branded pre-packaged salad greens,” says DHS Communicable Diseases Supervisor Ryan Wozniak. “Consumers and food service establishments who have BrightFarms salad greens with any ‘best-by’ date should not eat, serve or sell any of the recalled products.”

The affected BrightFarms-branded products were sold by the following Wisconsin retailers: Pick 'n Save, Metro Market, Copps, Tadych’s, Walmart (select stores).

DHS also advises consumers to check their refrigerators for any leftover product and throw it away. Produce drawers and refrigerator surfaces should be cleaned thoroughly after throwing out the product(link is external). These packaged salad greens are sold in disposable plastic containers at various grocery stores, and are labeled with the phrase “fresh from Rochelle, IL.”

BrightFarms salads from the IL farm are distributed to at least these four states: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, and Wisconsin.

BrightFarms products associated with a voluntary recall are currently:

50/50 Spring & Spinac

Butter Crisp™

Harvest Crunch®

Lakeside Crunch

Mighty Romaine™

Nutrigreens™

Spring Crunch

Spring Mix

Sunny Crunch®

Additional products may be added to the recall list of the FDA website(link is external) as this investigations continue. CDC and DHS will provide updates.

Salmonellosis is caused by Salmonella bacteria that are spread by eating or drinking contaminated food or water, or by direct or indirect contact with fecal matter from infected people or animals. Symptoms of salmonellosis include diarrhea, abdominal pains, fever, and vomiting can start six hours after eating a contaminated product and last for several days. Bloodstream infections can occur, but are rare, and can be quite serious in young children and older adults. Most people recover from salmonellosis on their own, but some may require extra fluids to prevent dehydration.

If you have consumed any of the BrightFarms brand pre-packaged salad greens and are experiencing symptoms of salmonellosis, contact your health care provider. Consumers experiencing symptoms should also contact their local health department.