Big Rygg sandwich the star of FTD food menu

For those who have visited Farm Technology Days in the past, there is plenty to see and do and taste.

This year's host farm, Huntsinger Farms will be adding its signature flavor to the foods on hand at this year's show. The centerpiece of this year's menu is the Big Rygg sandwich, created by Jason Meyer of Big Stack Meats & Catering in honor of the show hosts, the Rygg family. This eye-popping concoction features a combination of hamburger, pulled pork, chicken, bacon, two kinds of cheese and toppings under a specialty bun. And there is plenty of Silver Spring condiments o give it some zip.

"We're hoping that folks discover that horseradish products can be used in so many different ways. It just gives it that 'zing' for your palate," said Food Committee co-chair Cathi Meyer.

Meyer says that she and her husband, Jason, were tapped to fill the chair roles when the current chairman had to withdraw for medical reasons. The Meyers bring plenty of experience to the table with Jason owning Big Stack Meats & Catering and Cathi serving as the general manager of the Westgate Sportsman's Club.

"We're both familiar with serving food safely and in big quantities. We're estimating a crowd of between 40,000-60,000 people," Meyer said.

Instead of six food tents, this year's Farm Technology Days in Eau Claire County will feature just four. However, Meyer says that the committee has revamped the layout to be more efficient and serve guests quicker.

"We want to cut down on the length of lines so that people can get in and get out," she said.

Culver's Custard ice cream can also be found on the grounds of Tent City along with several hydration stations.

Early risers arriving at Tent City can treat themselves to breakfast which includes pancakes, breakfast bowls, and kolaches from Bohemian Ovens Bakery & Restaurant of Bloomer.

Meyer says the Farm Technology Days Food Committee has gone above and beyond to keep food products local. One local flavor sure to draw attention is the regional 'Pie in a Cup' dessert.

"Donnie Stoik, owner of the Main Street Cafe up in Bloomer is well known for his pies that have become staples in various restaurants and Kwik Trip locations around the Chippewa Valley," Meyer said. "Donnie came up with the idea of 'Pie in a Cup'. So guests can enjoy all that flavorful goodness baked into a handheld cup while walking around and enjoying the show."

With her background in the industry, Meyer knows one thing for sure: good smells sell.

"Nothing sells food better than smells. I hope everyone walks into the food tent wondering what smells so good and then helps themselves to all the delicious food on the menu," she said.