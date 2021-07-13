Everything you should know before you go

Committee members in Eau Claire County have been planning the 2021 Farm Technology Days for four long years, thanks to the pandemic that sidelined the show for a year.

A resilient bunch, members of the various committees stayed the course and are optimistic that this year's show will provide a positive experience for showgoers.

"We know it's not the same path other Wisconsin Farm Technology Days committees have taken, but we've been able to adapt and work through things thanks to a lot of good leaders on the committee," said Mike Gintner, Chair of the Eau Claire County Executive Committee. “We’ve taken the extra year we’ve had to plan an even better show."

The Rygg family generously offered to keep 290 acres of its farmland out of rotation to be able to host the 2021 Farm Technology Days.

From a back-to-back schedule of equine demonstrations to a diverse and entertaining program in the Rural Event Center, Farm Tech Days 2021 will be a jam-packed show that will keep attendees busy, fed, educated, and entertained.

Here are a few details to help you navigate Wisconsin's largest outdoor farm show.

Show Days and Times

Tuesday thru Thursday, July 20-22

9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Admission

$10 per person at the Gate

$25 three-day ticket redeemable by one person for entrance for all 3 days, or by three people for any one-day entrance

$40.00 - Family Ticket (up to 5 people)

Children 12 and under free

Cash only at the gate. Or purchase tickets early to bypass the line at the gate at https://www.nwsfa.com/events/2021/farm-technology-days

Getting to the show

Follow the signs to Huntsinger Farms, Eau Claire County, W3020 Mitchell Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701

FROM I-94

Eastbound on I 94 will exit at Hwy 93 south to Cty II

will exit at Hwy 93 south to Cty II Then west to Cty B,

Then north to Mitchell Rd.

Westbound on I 94 will exit at Hwy 37 south to Cty B

will exit at Hwy 37 south to Cty B Then south to Mitchell Rd.

FROM HWY 37

Northbound on Hwy 37 will go east on Cty Z to Cty B

Then north on Cty B to Mitchell Rd.

Google Map Link

https://goo.gl/maps/XWKZceG6kEkwQpEA6

Parking, Scooters and Shuttles

Parking is free. The majority of the handicapped parking is on the east side of tent city.

Mobility carts will be available to rent during the show via Home Town Mobility. Scooter Rental is $65/day, wheelchairs are $25/day. Call 1-877-928-5388 for availability. Reservations should be done in advance via the Wisconsin Farm Technology website at https://htmia.com/events/index/reservation

The Tent City shuttle will run around the perimeter of tent city just inside the fence. It will stop at each gate and at the farm tour loading area.

Farm Tour

The farm tour will run from 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. The one-hour tour visits the Huntsinger Horseradish Farm, the Nellie Holsteins Dairy, and has a drive-by of Ferguson’s Apple Orchard. Load on the north side of the Show Grounds right in the middle of the show.

Ride and Drive

9 a.m. – 3 p.m. on the East and West sides of the Show Grounds. Multiple brands and models of skid steers, compact tractors, ATV and UTVs as well as trucks and mini-trucks. Participants must be 21 years old to drive.

First Aid & Family Care Area

A Cooling Station and First Aid Tent is on the North end of the Show Grounds in the John Deere Ride and Drive area. If you need assistance, ask anyone in a volunteer shirt to help.

A Family Care area will be located in the Rural Events Center, this small private area is available for diaper changing, breastfeeding and simple childcare needs.

Lost or Found

Items can be turned in or looked for at the Headquarters which is on Sixth & Central. For Lost Parents or Children, please find the nearest volunteer and alert them to the situation or if near Headquarters stop in directly.

Toys, tickets and ATMs

Visit the Eau Claire County Tent which is on the end of Innovation Square on University Avenue to purchase or pickup the commemorative show toy, buy show merchandise or raffle tickets.

Need cash? ATMs are located next to Headquarters on Sixth and Central and next to the Eau Claire County Tent on University Avenue north of the Rural Events Center.

Opening Ceremony

Looking for an opportunity to meet the host family? The Rygg family will

be introduced during opening ceremony expected to begin at 9:30 to 10:20 a.m. Tuesday, July20, inside the Rural Event Center. In addition to meeting the Rygg's, state

and county leaders will also welcome the crowds, marking the official opening

of the 2021 FTD show.

Health and Safety protocols

Masks will not be required at Farm Technology Days. However, single use masks will be available upon request to anyone wishing to have one. Hand wash stations and hand sanitizer will be available throughout the grounds.