USDA designates three Wisconsin counties as primary natural disaster areas

Wisconsin State Farmer

Kenosha, Racine and Walworth have been designated as natural disaster areas by the USDA Farm Service Agency (FSA) due to drought conditions. This designation allows the agencies to extend much-needed emergency credit to producers impacted by the disaster via emergency loans.

Farmers in those county can apply for those loans to meet various recovery needs including replacement of essential items such as equipment or livestock, reorganization of a farming operation or refinancing of certain debts.

Producers farming in the contiguous counties of Jefferson, Milwaukee, Rock and Waukesha are also eligible for the aid.

The application deadline is Feb. 22, 2022.

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, these counties suffered from a degree of drought intensity value during the growing season.