UW–Madison Agricultural Research Station field days return

Wisconsin State Farmer

After taking a hiatus in 2020 due to the covid-19 pandemic, UW–Madison’s Agricultural Research Stations will once again be hosting public field days during the 2021 growing season to share research updates and educational information with agricultural professionals, home gardeners and other interested citizens. Below is a list of some of this season’s field days.

Wisconsin Turfgrass Association Summer Field Day

July 20, 2021, 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., O.J. Noer Turfgrass Research and Education Facility, 2502 County M, Verona. This field day, organized by the Wisconsin Turfgrass Association and the station, features morning sessions on general turfgrass management and lawn care. After a lunch break, the focus shifts to golf turf management. Registration costs $45. More info visit https://bit.ly/2SQ5J0O

Potato Research Field Day

July 21, 2021, 1:00 – 4:30 p.m., Hancock Agricultural Research Station, N3909 County V, Hancock. This field day features updates of interest to the state’s potato industry on variety trials; disease, insect and weed management field experiments; and crop storage research.

Garden Tour – Hancock

August 7, 2021, 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., Hancock Agricultural Research Station, N3909 County V, Hancock. This garden open house is a family-friendly event, offering tours of the station’s babbling brook, vegetable garden and many other new additions. There will be activities for kids including an alphabet adventure and bingo.

Diseased, Decayed and Dangerous: When Good Trees Go Bad

August 23, 2021, 7:00 – 8:30 p.m., Kemp Natural Resources Station, 9161 Kemp Road, Woodruff. Landowners have legal “duty of care” for the trees on their properties, including responsibility to obtain expert assistance when appropriate. During this workshop, attendees will learn how qualified arborists assess tree risk by estimating likelihood of tree failure and impact, and the consequences to property and people. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3hkEkgX.

UW Organic Agriculture Research Field Day

August 24, 2021, 10:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Arlington Agricultural Research Station, N695 Hopkins Rd., Arlington. This field day will highlight organic research conducted at UW–Madison, as well as information about best practices for organic production. Lunch will be provided. Pre-registration is required. To register, send email to emsilva@wisc.edu.

UW Agronomy and Soils Field Day

August 25, 2021, 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., Arlington Agricultural Research Station, N695 Hopkins Road, Arlington. This field day will feature field plot tours and UW research updates on soil fertility and management; pest management; Kernza® production and other grain production systems; and many other topics. Please register by Aug. 15 at https://go.wisc.edu/a32g16 or call (608) 262-0485. More info at: https://go.wisc.edu/agronomysoilsfd.

Vineyard Walk

September 2, 2021, 1:00 – 3:00 p.m., West Madison Agricultural Research Station, 8502 Mineral Point Road, Verona. Attendees will take a walk through the station’s vineyards with UW-Madison experts and learn about cold-hardy table grape varieties, the Petite Pearl wine grape variety, disease resistance evaluations, insect monitoring efforts, and general vineyard management.

Fungi Festival

September 11, 2021, time TBD, Kemp Natural Resources Station, 9161 Kemp Rd., Woodruff. At this festival, attendees can join a morning foray to gather fungi in the forest at Kemp Station. After a break to enjoy self-brought lunches, festivities resume with learning stations staffed by fungi experts who will share information and greater details on identifications, and other fungi-related topics. For more information, visit https://kemp.wisc.edu/outreach/ or contact kemp@cals.wisc.edu.

Events are free unless noted otherwise. Stations will make a reasonable effort to provide accommodations for participants with disabilities when notified in advance. To request a disability accommodation, please contact ars_accommodation@cals.wisc.edu or call (608) 846-3750 ext. 3 at least 10 days in advance of the event. Efforts will be made to meet same-day requests to the extent possible.