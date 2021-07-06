Rain helps but soil moisture still lagging

While parts of Wisconsin received scattered showers last week, soil moisture levels still remain well below average in southern Wisconsin.

According to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, farmers were able to make deep inroads on their haying with a nearly six-day window of good weather.

Prior to the heatwave that has engulfed the state the earlier part of this week, temperatures were seasonal, with average highs in the 70's and 80's.

Topsoil moisture condition rated 7% very short, 23% short, 66% adequate and 4% surplus. Subsoil moisture condition rated 7% very short, 27% short, 63% adequate and 3% surplus.

The condition of the state's corn crop improved over the prior week, with 75% rated good to excellent, up 6 percentage points. better than last week. Thirty-two percent of the soybean plants were in bloom, with 3 percent of plants setting pods. The soybean condition is rated 71% good to excellent, 3 percentage points above last week.

Oats are reported 90% headed, 11 days ahead of the average. Thirty-three percent of oats are coloring, 4 days ahead of last year. Oat condition fell 5 percentage points from last week, with the crop being rated 70% good to excellent.

Potato condition is rated 95% good to excellent, 7 percentage point above last week. Winter wheat is reported 86% coloring, 8 days ahead of last year and 10 days ahead of average. Just 4 percent of winter wheat for grain is harvested.

Farmers are over halfway through the second cutting of alfalfa hay, with just 1 percent of the third crop underway. All hay condition was rated 70% good to excellent, 8 percentage points above last week.