Dairy Cares launches second decade of supporting children

Dairy Cares

Kicking off its second decade, Dairy Cares of Wisconsin’s 2021 campaign will make it easier than ever to make a difference in the lives of children.

For nine years, the non-profit organization’s signature event was a summer Garden Party that raised funds on behalf of Children’s Wisconsin (formerly Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin).

However, in 2020, during a period of unprecedented social distancing, the campaign shifted to a “virtual auction” platform. This year, Dairy Cares supporters may participate in-person, virtually or via both methods.

Here’s how to pitch in:

Donate directly or participate in the virtual auction via dairy.givesmart.com or text the word “DAIRY” to 76278, to receive “live” updates as new experiences and gift packages are put on the virtual auction block. Sponsors and donors can mail their contributions to Dairy Cares of Wisconsin, Inc., N3569 Vanden Bosch Road, Kaukauna, WI 54130.

Last year Dairy Cares brought its lifetime fundraising to $1.5 million, all of which directly benefits children and families facing medical emergencies. In 2018, Children’s Wisconsin christened the new, state-of-the art “Dairy Cares of Wisconsin Simulation Lab,” which gives medical professionals a safe venue to learn and sharpen their skills.

“Children’s Wisconsin remains the beating heart of our efforts,” said Jim Ostrom, Dairy Cares co-founder and a member of the Children’s Wisconsin Foundation Board. “The health system continues to find ways — big and small — to positively impact the lives of families facing unimaginable crises. Dairy Cares proceeds continue to bolster this exceptional organization.”

Proceeds will directly benefit the health system, which is headquartered in Milwaukee and offers 40 different care locations through the state.

Other Ways to Support Dairy Cares

As in the past, Dairy Cares welcomes sponsors to contribute to the cause. Contact Laurie Fischer (laurie@lauriefischergroup.com; 920-366-1880) or Jim Ostrom (jostrom@milksource.net; 920-759- 4674) for more information.

Headquartered in Milwaukee, Children’s Wisconsin provides care through 40 statewide locations. These various sites provide a range of specialized services, from dealing with childhood terminal illness and cancer to psychological disorders. Experts in premature birth, the neonatal intensive care unit is ranked top in the nation. For more information, visit the website at chw.org.