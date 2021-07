42 FFA members awarded Ag Proficiency Awards

Forty-two FFA members were honored to receive Agricultural Proficiency Awards on the state level, who through their supervised agricultural experiences, have developed specialized skills that they can apply toward their future careers.

Each year, students may compete for awards in 53 areas covering everything from Agricultural Communications to Wildlife Management. Honorees will learn this summer if they are selected as one of four national finalists. If selected, they will compete at the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Ind., in October. The four finalists will each receive a plaque and scholarship money thanks to national sponsorship by National FFA and National FFA Foundation.

This year's proficiency award winners were announced ahead of the 92nd Wisconsin FFA Convention. They will be recognized during the Second General Session on Tuesday, July 6.

The applications of state winners will move on to the National FFA competition for consideration with national finalists being announced later this summer.

Agricultural Communications: Lashawna Vogel, Denmark FFA

Agricultural Education: Kendra Goplin, Whitehall FFA

Ag. Mechanics Design & Fabrication: Jayden Murwin, Janesville Craig FFA

Ag. Mechanics Repair & Maintenance (E): Ethan Lulich, Mauston FFA

Agricultural Processing: Mason Soerens, Weyauwega-Fremont FFA

Agricultural Sales (P): Canyon Schuenke, Janesville Craig FFA

Agricultural Services: Brandon Jakobi, Loyal FFA

Agriscience Research-Integrated Systems: Kayla Reed, Pulaski FFA

Beef Production (E): Cortney Zimmerman, Spencer FFA

Beef Production (P): Ashley Loehrke, Weyauwega-Fremont FFA

Dairy Production (E): Randall Winch, Fennimore FFA

Dairy Production (P): Katlynn Steffes, New Holstein FFA

Diversified Agricultural Production: Lauren Weigel, Marshfield FFA

Diversified Crop Production (E): Owen Jones, Randolph Cambria-Friesland FFA

Diversified Crop Production (P): Carter Schmitt, Cochrane-Fountain City FFA

Diversified Horticulture: Kloe Miller, Weyauwega-Fremont FFA

Diversified Livestock: Lindsey Montgomery, Waupaca FFA

Environmental Science & Nat’l Resources: Tristan Wirkus, Stratford FFA

Equine Science (E): Chelsea Braun, Kiel FFA

Equine Science (P): Ashley Johnson, Weyauwega-Fremont FFA

Fiber and Oil Crop Production: Brock Ashley, Portage FFA

Food Service: Cayla Bingham, Bloomer FFA

Forage Production: Peter Gorman, New London FFA

Forest Management: Ty Sheets, Kiel FFA

Fruit Production: Zachary Cupery, Randolph Cambria-Friesland FFA

Goat Production: Joseline Stringfield, Randolph Cambria-Friesland FFA

Grain Production: Lora Korth, New London FFA

Landscape Management: Cole Hicken, Waupun FFA

Nursery Operations: Abby Weegman, Rice Lake FFA

Organic Agriculture: Clara Sedlar, Weyauwega-Fremont FFA

Outdoor Recreation: Olivia Davis, Sauk Prairie FFA

Poultry Production: Owen Petrich, Denmark FFA

Sheep Production: Madison Russell, Shullsburg FFA

Small Animal Production & Care: Kyle Koss, Poynette FFA

Specialty Animal Production: Kaelyn Sumner, Pulaski FFA

Specialty Crop Production: Ryan Lund, Cambridge FFA

Swine Production (E): Brayden Peter, Howards Grove FFA

Swine Production (P): Victorria Meylor, Darlington FFA

Turf Grass Management: Daniel Nordstrom, Mineral Point FFA

Vegetable Production: Rhiannon Reimer, Granton FFA

Veterinary Science: Hope Lockstaedt, Slinger FFA

Wildlife Production and Management: Jesse Klapper, Montello FFA