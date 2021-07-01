304 Wisconsin FFA members earn State FFA Degree

For many FFA members, receiving the State FFA Degree is the pinnacle of their FFA career. And during the 92st Wisconsin FFA Convention, 304 members realized that lofty goal.

As FFA member progress through their junior and high school careers, they are able to earn the Discovery Degree, Greenhand Degree and Chapter FFA Degree at the chapter level. The Wisconsin State FFA Degree is the highest degree an FFA member can obtain on the state level.

The highly coveted American FFA Degree is awarded at the National FFA Convention and Expo each year to less than 1% of FFA members making it one of the organization’s highest honors.

This year's state degree recipients represent 124 FFA chapters from across the state and are listed as follows:

Section 1

Hannah Elmer, Amery; Emma Anderson, Kyle Berweger, Hannah Galligan and Taylor Milanowski, Ashland; Cole Hanson, Barron; Cayla Bingham and Emily LaGesse, Bloomer; Katie Zimmer, Flambeau; Caleb Gotham, New Auburn; Rachel Nelson, Osceola; Eryn Bates, Prairie Farm; Stephanie Carrillo, Shell Lake; Matthew Vosberg, Spooner and Samantha Volgren, Unity.

Section 2

Jordan Gilles and Taylor Lindsay, Cadott; MaryRose Pedersen and Alexandra Schick, Eleva-Strum; Riley Anderson, Ellsworth; Kira Lee and Kalista Weber, Mondovi; Sara Karras and Karlynn Vossen, River Falls; Owen Rozeboom, St. Croix Central; Monica Derks and Gina Sokup, Stanley-Boyd.

Section 3

Rylie Pronschinski and Magan Steinlicht, Arcadia; Dustin Heitkamp, Bangor; Chase Manzke, Black River Falls; Suzi McLendon, Brookwood; Megan Culpitt, Bonita Hanley and Izzi Mason, Cashton; Trevor Adank, Xavier Cyert, Philip Krzyszton, Reece Lisowski, Amara Livingston, Paige Drazkowski, Casidi Schieffer and Carter Schmitt, Cochrane-Fountain City; April Haakenson, Keith Kunert and Alex Scoville, DeSoto; Gracie Grandt, Lane Mancilman, Angela Osborn and Jacob Thompson, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau; Avery Bailey and Caylin Kujak, Holmen; Rachel Durst and Tahmara Hendrickson, Kickapoo; Keith Clark, Cody Hall and Emily Powell, Tomah; Aaron Filla and Kendra Goplin, Whitehall and Brett Mildbrand, Lindsay Peters, Ana Roehling and Gabrial Wohlrab, Wonewoc Center.

Section 4

Megan Granberg and Sydney Stolee, Argyle; Aleta Broge, Bailey Butler, Bailey Hagen, Delaney Holland, Erika Schultz, Spence Seffrood, Jexen Stietz, Emily Triem, Gabrial Tuescher and Cody Wick, Black Hawk; Andrew Butler and Breanne Donaldson, Cassville; Morgan Black, Cole Crist, Garrett Davis, Brooke Douglas, Chase Graham, Payton Gratz, Haile Johnson, Lauren Jone, Tristan Kammes, Bruce Long, Layla McDermott, Victorria Meylor, Xandria Olson, Katie Riechers and Emma Tuescher; Randy Winch, Fennimore; Hannah Smith, Mineral Point; Alexander Bredsen, MaKenna Burkeland, Skylar Garthwaite, Carissa Swenson and David Tisch, Pecatonica; Allison Adrian, Platteville; Heston Amble, Kennedy Kropp and Kylee Sebranek, River Valley; Cheyenne Burgess, Faith Morrissey, Tyson Morrissey, Madison Russell, Brooklyn Strang and Anna Wiegel, Shullsburg.

Section 5

Rachel Drotzer, Emily Hanson and Maurice Kurt, Cambridge; Makynzie Brown, Clinton; Lauren Armstrong, Sydney Hensen, Riley Herrick, Ian Manthe, Jamison Meier and Sydni Mell, DeForest; Mackenzie Vanthournout, Evansville; Hattie Burnsie, Alyssa Duffy, Kayla Frei and Morgan Knilans, Janesville Craig; Isabelle Carnes, Toby Hosch and Luke McCullough, Juda; Maeve Hall, Jordan Krause and Aubrey Schlimgen, Marshall; Cade Austin, Kenlyn Cusick, Tyler Gilbertson, Evan Martin and Makenzie Wisch, Milton; Mitchell Grossen, Monroe; Logan Bauman, Sarak Brokopp, Hannah Clark, Mackenzie Errthum, Braylon Hoesly, Nicole Lehr and Carter Wirth, Monticello; Trinity Dyerson, Jordan Freitag, Courtney Shefstad and Reece Theobald, Mount Horeb; Rachel Hammes and Luke Schwengels, Parkview; Anna Putney, Verona, Emily Gavinski and Lydia Gilles, Waunakee; Dakota Lueck and Hunter Walz, Wisconsin Heights.

Section 6

Hannah Wieczorek, Baraboo; Natalie Ott, Berlin; Garrett Baerwolf, Amanda Dunbar and Corrina Larson, Columbus; Trey Laudolff, Laconia; Brooke Meinholz and Hailey Richardson, Lodi; Rylee Guajardo, Mauston; Anna Glunn, Worren Schehr and Ethan Wagner, Montello; Blake Justmann, Oakfield; Abigail Crotty and Lauryn Engelhart, Pardeeville; Brock Ashley and Calli Tennyson, Portage; Kyle Koss and Kaitlyn Priske, Poynette; Aiden Bobholz, Zachary Cupery, Jordan Drzonek, Matt Dykstra, Noah Eckert, Livia Erdemann, Ethan Hamann, Zach Paul, Jax Rataczak, Kobe Smit, Megan Stancer and Joseline Stringfield, Randolph Cambria-Friesland; Sophie Larson, Reedsburg; Jacob Roche and Autumn Trainor, Rio; Macenzie Powers, Ripon; Libby Hashieder, Sauk Prairie; Grace Beggs and Jossalyn Wolff, Tri-County; Cole Hicken and Alexa Kuhn, Waupun; and Hannah Hockerman, Westfield.

Section 7

Abigail Helbach, Amherst; Jarrett Daul and Maleah Redmann, Athens; Brooke Aue and Sara Snortheim, Auburndale; Makenzie Muraski, Ashlee Piskow and Kristin Strey, Granton; Holly Davidson, Greenwood; Clair Bangart, Mattea Kowalski, Rainna Simone, Aaron Sternitzy, and Lauren Weigel, Marshfield; Isaac Balderas and Chase Curtin, Neillsville; Serena Bakke and Dylan Lampi, Owen-Withee; Elizabeth Gizzi, Cora Kertzman and Kailei Mlodik, Rosholt; Matthew Clark, Spencer; Tristan Wirkus, Stratford and Emily Christian, Wausau.

Section 8

Eli Inman and Jayson Toellner, Bonduel; Isaiah Bestul, Bowler; Nicole Kirchner and Emma Schonek, Clintonville; Hunter Brockman, Joe Schuh and Ryan Vosters, Freedom; Hannah Weyland and Abigail Weyland, New London; Elizabeth Frohn-Hengst, Oshkosh North; Lydia Rasmussen and Kaelyn Sumner, Pulaski; Matthew Stingle, Seymour; Anna Doyle, Abby Johnson, Karyn Morrissey, Alex Orr, Braden Parman and Emmalee Schmid, Waupaca; Bryna Boettcher, Cody Hudziak, Ashley Johnson, Hayden Orr and Hannah Timm, Weyauwega-Fremont; and Maria Zillges, Winneconne.

Section 9

Sawyer Challe, Kaylee Greenwood, Cassandra Kriescher, Krista Lasee, Paige Lawniczak, Lance Mooren and Chase Penrod, Bay Port; Derrick Eickert, Brillon; Alexandra Nowak, Owen Petrich and Cole VanPay, Denmark; Briana Riesterer, Kiel; Brianna Paye, Luxemburg-Casco; Samantha Anhalt and Gavin Junk, Mischicot; Hannah Schultz, Plymouth; Olivia Pautz and Alanna Stelzer, Reedsville; Georgia Neitzke, Sevastopol; and Alex Diersen, Valders.

Section 10

Lexi Bird, Beaver Dam; Molly Knull, Big Foot; Madeline Erdmann, Heather Smith and Chloe Uhlenhake, Burlington; Morgan Cooper and Hailey Rohlfs, Campbellsport; Autumn Soter, Dodgeland; Isabelle Atkinson, East Troy; Maya Ehlen and Joseph Slack, Elkhorn; Hailey Besch, Liam Bos, Marnie Draves, Ethan Heagney and Deanna Pfaff, Fort Atkinson; Carter Boehmer, Samuel King, Cole Nicolaus and Faith Zickau; Jada Straight-Rochwite, Kewaskum; Lily Kussman and Trevor Messmer, Lake Mills; Katelyn King, Lomira; Cora Gerth, Tanner Hansen and Dalton Laubenstein, Mayville; Broc Bingen, Kylee Henneberry, Brooke Kiefer, Hope Lockstaedt, and Kaylee Pingel, Slinger; Jack DeWees and Taylor Diener, Union Grove; Dylanger Engel, Sydney Kaluzny, Ian Schaal and Kira Staehler, Waterford; Payge Dahlke, Waterloo.