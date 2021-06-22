Love antique tractors and equipment? Check out these events in 2021

After a year of sitting on the sidelines due to the coronavirus pandemic, vintage tractor and equipment lovers are eager to indulge their passion by visiting a variety of shows this summer.

Here's a sampling of tractor shows, steam engine exhibits and thresheree demonstrations from now until the frost hits Wisconsin.

June

June 25, Budweiser Dairyland Truck & Tractor Pull, 3 to 7 p.m., Recreation Park, 1625 Butts Ave., Tomah.

July

July 9, 1 to 9 pm, 3rd Annual Olson Tractor, Antique Tractor & Farm Toy Show, 912 Winter Ave., Elmwood

July 17, Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. West Bend Elevator, 3434 County D, West Bend

July 20-22, Farm Technology Days, Huntsinger Farms, W2394 Hwy 37, Eau Claire.

July 23-25, National Antique Tractor Pull & Thresheree, Union Thresheree Grounds, E6361 Hwy 22, Manawa, Wi.

July 24-25, Liberty Grove Historical Society Antique Tractor Show and Arts Festival, 118 Hwy 42, Ellison Bay.

August

Aug. 6-8, Coulee Antique Engine Show, S1062 Hwy 27, Westby

Aug 6-8, Dodge County Antique Power Show, W6505 County B, Burnett

Aug 14-16 Chilton Steam and Gas Engine Show, Calumet County Fairgrounds, Chilton

August 20-22, 58th Badger Steam & Gas Engine Club Show, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., S3347 Sand Rd., Baraboo.

Aug. 20-22, Valmy Thresheree, 5005 Country View Rd., Sturgeon Bay.

Aug. 21-22, Moon Lake Threshing Bee, 897 2 3/8, Clayton.

Aug. 27-29, North Central Steam and Gas Engine Club Show, W4255 Hilldale Dr., Edgar

September

Sept 3-6 Rock River Thresheree Reunion, 51 E. Cox Rd., Edgerton

Sept 11-12 Mid-Lakes Thresheree, 924 Pinecrest Rd, Manitowoc

Sept 18, Thresheree and Harvest Festival, Sat. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Richfield Nature Park, 1894 Hwy 164, Richfield.

Sept. 18-19, 33rd annual R.S. Vintage Steel of Calumetville Steam and Gas Engine show, N10895 Hwy 151, Chilton.

More: 100 year old tractors tell the story of innovation and invention

More: Old tractors: A bit of history, a lot of memories and fun