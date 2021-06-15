Wisconsin County Agent Association award recipients named

WACAA

WISCONSIN RAPIDS – The Wisconsin Association of County Agricultural Agents (WACAA) recently recognized several members during their annual awards and recognition program.

An affiliate of the National Association of County Agricultural Agents (NACAA) WACAA is a professional organization for county, area and state Extension professionals to encourage excellence and professionalism in their work; improve effectiveness of Wisconsin Extension programs; provide assistance for agents to seek and participate in professional improvement opportunities, and recognize and promote superior achievement.

Those agriculture agents receiving top communication awards included:

Katie Wantoch , Dunn County, Audio Recording and for her Personal Column

, Dunn County, Audio Recording and for her Personal Column Aerica Bjurstrom , Kewaunee County, for her Computer Generated Presentation with Script

, Kewaunee County, for her Computer Generated Presentation with Script Tina Kohlman , Fond du Lac County, Program Promotion Package and for her Newsletter and Video Recording

, Fond du Lac County, Program Promotion Package and for her Newsletter and Video Recording Sandy Stuttgen , Lincoln County, three awards for Feature Story, Publication and Website/Online Content

, Lincoln County, three awards for Feature Story, Publication and Website/Online Content Stephanie Plaster , Ozaukee County for her Factsheet

, Ozaukee County for her Factsheet Joy Kirkpatrick for Learning Module/ Notebook

Receiving the Search for Excellence Award were Katie Wantoch, for her programming with Young Beginning or Small Farmers/Ranchers and for her educational efforts with Sustainable Agriculture and Dan Marzu, for Crop Production.

Don Drost, former Barron County Agriculture Agent received the highest career recognition, the 2021 Hall of Fame Award.

Ryan Sterry, St. Croix County, received the Distinguished Service Award for Agents with service over ten years and Lyssa Seefeldt, Eau Claire County, received the Achievement Award for of her excellence in the field of professional Extension outreach work among WACAA members with less than ten years of service.

Two Extension specialists received the Second Mile Award for their outstanding support of Wisconsin County Agricultural Agents: Steven Deller, Professor, UW-Madison Applied and Agricultural Economics and Extension Specialist; and Francisco Arriaga, Associate Professor, UW-Madison Extension Soil Scientist.

In addition, WACAA honored two family businesses with the Friend of the County Agent award for their exceptional support of Wisconsin County Agents and their Extension programs across the state.

Bob and Jim Conant, Tomah WI, of Bohica Hops and Dave Buss, Waterloo, WI, of Davali Ridge Hops were both recognized for working with and allowing Extension Agents to conduct field research on Wisconsin’s hop crop on their farms.