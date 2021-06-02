Find fun in the sun all summer long

Wisconsin State Farmer

The fair and festival season is officially underway in Wisconsin. All across the Badger state there is an event to appeal to everyone.

Feel like flying a kite or dancing a polka out in the street or checking out that hot rod from your teen years? Well, there's likely a festival for you.

And Wisconsinites know how to throw a good party with great music, cold drinks and plenty to eat from hot, pipping ears of corn slathered in butter to delectable cream puffs served at the Wisconsin State Fair.

After a year of cancellations due to the COVID-29 pandemic, folks are ready to visit a county or community fair scheduled for nearly every weekend during the summer. So get out your map, gas up the car and head on out this summer for some fun!

Editor's note: Please visit the event's website or Facebook page to confirm event and any COVID-19 guidelines that may be in place.

RELATED: Continue the tradition at Wisconsin fairs this summer

**June Dairy Month breakfasts

JUNE

MC Classic Rock Fest, June 4-5, MC Festival grounds, N5890 County H, Gleason.

Shawano Sundrop Dayz, June 4-5, Elizabeth St., between Main and Lieg Streets, Shawano.

Taylor Old Fashion Days, June 4-5, downtown Taylor.

Great Wisconsin Cheese Festival, June 4-6, Doyle Park, Little Chute.

June Dairy Days, June 4-6, Village Park, West Salem.

Southern Wisconsin ATHS Truck Expo & Show, June 4-5, Sauk Co. Fairgrounds, Baraboo.

**Thorp Dairy Days, June 4-6, Northside Park, N. Washington St., Thorp.

**Athens Dairy Breakfast, Memorial Park, 207 Mueller St., Athens, 7 to 11 a.m.

**Barron County June Dairy Breakfast, June 5, Hillside Dairy, 81514 ½ St., Barron, 6 to 11 a.m.

**Crawford County Dairy Breakfast Drive-Thru, June 5, Tim and Char Steger Family Farms, 60724 Irish Ridge Rd., Prairie du Chien, 6 to 11 a.m.

Cruisin Shullsburg Car Show, June 5, downtown Shullsburg.

Dragon Art Fair, June 5, Fireman’s Park, DeForest.

**Iowa County Drive-through Dairy Breakfast, June 5, Iowa County Fairgrounds, 815 Fair St., Mineral Point, 6:30 to 10:30 a.m.

June Bloom Arts & Crafts Festival, June 5, Torpy Park, 915 Hwy 51, Minocqua.

**Monroe County Dairy Breakfast, June 5, MDS Dairy, 9314 Kansas Ave., Sparta, 7 to 11 a.m.

Outta Sight Kite Flight, June 5-6, Kennedy Park, Kenosha.

**Polk County Dairy Breakfast, June 5, Milltown Community Center, 301 2nd Ave. SW, Milltown, 8 to 11 a.m.

**Rock County Dairy Breakfast, June 5, Wilnore Holsteins - McNally Farms (Jeff and Tonia McNally) 5928 E. Bingham Rd., Milton, 6:30 top 11 a.m.

**Thorp Dairy Breakfast, June 5, Brandon and Merideth Maier Farm, N13090 Bruce Mound Ave., Thorp. 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.

**Abbotsford Dairy Breakfast, June 6, David and Becky Ruesch Dairy Farm, 5338 Pickard Ave., Abbotsford, 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Abby Festival, June 6, Abbotsford High School, 510 W. Hemlock St., Abbotsford.

Art on the Island, June 6, Lakeside Park, 650 N. Main St., Fond du Lac.

**Brown County Breakfast on the Farm, June 6, Collins Dairy LLC, 3489 Hill Rd., Greenleaf, 8 a.m. to noon.

**Dodge County 41st Dairy Brunch, June 6, FWR Nell Farms, W7468 County Road S, Juneau, WI,

9:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

**Granton Dairy Breakfast, June 6, Granton Fire Station, 116 S. Main St., Granton 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

**Marathon County June Dairy Breakfast, June 6, Swiderski Equipment Inc. -Mosinee Location, 820 Old Highway 51, Mosinee. 8:00 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Cheese Derby, June 10, Hilbert Civic Park, Hilbert.

Oconto CopperFest, June 10-13, Ner Park, Oconto.

Sparta ButterFest, June 10-13, Memorial Park, Sparta.

Walleye Weekend, June 11-13, Lakeside Park, Fond du Lac.

4th Annual Rhubarb Fest, June 12, Thern Farm, 425 E. Fairview Dr., New London.

Art Fair on the Courthouse Lawn, June 12, Oneida Co. Courthouse, 1 S. Oneida Ave., Rhinelander.

Beer, Bacon & Cheese, June 12, downtown, New Glarus.

June Dairy Days/Rodeo Parade, June 12, downtown, Richland Center.

Rhubarb Fest, June 12, Millpond Park, Osceola.

Rock River Bierfest, June 12, Mayville Park Pavilion, Park St., Mayville.

Spring Bluegrass Music Fest, June 12, Schumacher Farm, 5682 Hwy. 19/113, Waunakee.

Butter Festival, June 16-20, city park, 222 N. Park St., Reedsburg.

Chilton Summer Festival, June 16-20, downtown, Chilton.

Strawberry Fest, June 17, Fitchburg Farmers’ Market, 5511 E. Cheryl Pkwy., Fitchburg.

Cranberry Blossom Festival, June 17-20, Wisconsin Rapids.

Verizon IndyCar Series Kohler Grand Prix and Perielli World Challenge, June 17-20, Road America, Elkhart Lake.

Clayton Cheese Days, June 18-20, downtown, Clayton.

Willard Annual Polka Fest & Rummage Sale, June 18-20, Willard Community Center, Main St., Willard.

Withee Days, June 18-20, Withee Fairgrounds & Ballpark, Main St., Withee.

Brick Street Day, June 19, Delavan Lake Area Chamber of Commerce, 52 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan.

Door Co. Beer Festival & Peninsula Century Spring Classic, June 19, Baileys Harbor Town Hall Park, 2392 Co. F, Baileys Harbor.

Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival, June 19, Waukesha Co. Expo Center, 1000 Northview Rd., Waukesha.

Laona’s Annual Summer Festival, June 19, Soup Kettle Park, Laona.

Norskedalen’s Midsummer Fest, June 19, Norskedalen Nature & Heritage Center, N455 O Ophus Rd., Coon Valley.

Strawberry Fest, June 19, Main Street, Waupaca.

Taste of Wisconsin, June 19, downtown, Beaver Dam.

Elroy Fair, June 23-27, Schultz Park, Elroy, www.elroyfair.com.

Budweiser Dairyland Super National Truck & Tractor Pull, June 24-26, Tomah Recreational Park, Tomah.

Country Fest, June 24-26, Chippewa Valley Music Festival Grounds, 24447 Co. S, Cadott.

Alma Center Strawberry Festival, June 25-27, downtown, Alma Center.

Celebrate Waupun Festival, June 25-27, Tanner Park, E. Spring St., Waupun.

Hayward Musky Festival, June 25-27, Hayward.

Cheese Capital Family Music Festival, June 26, Stayer Park, Plymouth.

Door County Wine Fest, June 26, Sunset Park, 747 N. 3rd Ave., Sturgeon Bay.

Ellsworth Cheese Curd Drive-Thru Festival, June 26, East End Park, Hwy. 10/E. Wall St., Ellsworth.

Iola Historical Society Strawberry Fest, June 27, Iola Historical Village, 210 Depot St., Iola.

Stoughton Fair, June 30-July 4, Mandt Park, Stoughton.

JULY

Hudson Booster Days, July 1-4, Lakefront Park, Hudson.

Price County Rodeo, July 2, Price Co. Fairgrounds, N9130 Forest La., Phillips.

Stump Dodger Bash, July 2-3, Kickapoo Stump Dodger Campground, 388 Railroad St., Gays Mills.

Forest County Festival, July 2-4, Crandon International Off-road Raceway, 10104 Hwy 8, Crandon.

Riverfront Rendezvous, July 2-4, Pfiffner Pioneer Park, Stevens Point.

Fire on the River, July 3, Sauk City Riverwalk, 726 Water St., Sauk City.

Waterfest, July 3, Oconto Breakwater Park & Harbor, Oconto.

Subfest, July 3-4, Wisconsin Maritime Museum, Manitowoc.

Ducktona Family Festival, July 4, River Park, Sheboygan Falls.

Jefferson County Fair, July 7-11, Jefferson Co. Fairgrounds, Jefferson, www.jcfairpark.com

Northern Wisconsin State Fair, July 7-11, Chippewa Falls, www.nwsfa.com

Iola Old Car Show & Swap Meet, July 8-10, Iola Old Car Show Ground, 130 Jensen Dr., Iola.

Kewaunee County Fair, July 8-11, Kewaunee Co. Fairgrounds, Luxemburg, kewauneectyfair.com

Hodag Country Music Festival, July 8-11, Hodag Festival Grounds, 4270 River Rd., Rhinelander.

Lifefest, July 8-11, Sunnyview Expo Center, 500 E. Co. Y, Oshkosh.

Marquette County Fair, July 8-11, 757 S. Main St., Westfield, www.marquettecountyfair.org

Millers at Milwaukee-Vintage Indy Car Event, July 9-10, WI State Fairgrounds, West Allis.

Neillsville Heritage Days, July 9-11, Schuster Park, Neillsville.

Turtle Lake Inter-County Fair, July 9-11, Turtle Lake Village Park, Turtle Lake.

Baraboo’s Big Top Parade & Circus Celebration, July 10, downtown Baraboo.

Driftless Music Festival, July 10, Eckhart Park, 500 W. Decker, Viroqua.

Great Greenville Catfish Extravaganza, July 10, Greenville Lions Park, Greenville.

Fitchburg Festival of Speed, July 10, Agora Fitchburg, 5511 E. Cheryl Pkwy., Fitchburg.

Marinette Logging & Heritage Festival, July 10, Stephenson Island, 1680 Water St., Marinette

Seneca Ridge & Valley Rally, July 10, Seneca.

Sauk County Fair, July 12-18, Baraboo, www.saukcountyfair.com

Barron County Fair, July 14-18, Rice Lake, www.barroncountyfair.com

Fond du Lac County Fair, July 14-18, Fond du Lac, www.fonddulaccountyfair.com

Green County Fair, July 14-18, Monroe, www.greencountyfair.net

LaCrosse Interstate Fair, July 14-18, West Salem, www.lacrosseinterstatefair.com

Lafayette County Fair, July 14-18, Darlington, www.layfayettecountyfair.org

St. Croix County Fair, July 14-18, Glenwood City, www.stcroixcofair.com

Country Jam USA, July 15-17, 3443 Cresent Ave., Eau Claire.

Rock Fest, July 15-17, 24446 Hwy S, Cadott.

Ribfest Elkhorn, July 15-18, Walworth Co. Fairgrounds, Elkhorn.

Country Thunder Music Festival, July 15-18, 2305 Lance Dr., Twin Lakes.

Dane County Fair, July 15-18, Madison, www.danecountyfair.com

Northland Mardi Gras, July 15-18, Memorial Park, Hwy 8, Ladysmith

Portage County Fair of Amherst, July 15-18, 4504 Fairground Rd., Amherst, www.amherstfair.com

Pulaski Polka Days, July 15-18, Pulaski Polka Grounds, 429 E. Pulaski St., Pulaski.

Trempealeau County Fair, July 15-18, Galesville, www.trempealeaucountyfair.com.

Birchwood Bluegill Festival, July 16-18, downtown Birchwood.

Blake’s Prairie Jr. Fair, July 16-18, Bloomington, www.blakesprairiefair.org

Colby Cheese Days, July 16-18, downtown, Colby.

Lucky Days Festival, July 16-18, Main Street, Luck

Southwest Music Festival, July 17, 2nd St., Platteville.

Paperfest, July 17-18, Sunset Park, Kimberly, WI.

Central Burnett County Fair, July 20-22, Webster, www.bcfair.org

WI Farm Technology Days, July 20-22, Huntsinger Farms, S3020 Mitchell Rd., Eau Claire.

Head of the Lakes Fair, July 20-25, Superior, www.holfair.com

Washington County Fair, July 20-25, West Bend, www.wcfairpark.com

Baraboo’s Big Top Parade & Circus Celebration, July 21, downtown, Baraboo.

Pepin County Fair, July 21-23, Arkansaw, www.facebook.com/pepincountyfairwi

Dunn County Fair, July 21-25, Menomonie, www.dunncountyfair.org

Columbia County Fair, July 21-25, Portage, www.columbiacofair.com

Monroe County Fair, July 21-25, Tomah, www.monroecountyfair.com

Outagamie County Fair, July 21-25, Seymour, www.outagamiecountyfair.com

Waukesha County Fair, July 21-25, Waukesha, www.waukeshacountyfair.com

Taylor County Fair, July 22-25, Medford, www.witaylorcountyfair.com

Washburn County Fair, July 22-25, Spooner, www.washburncountyfair.com

Holland Festival, July 23-25, Memorial Park, Cedar Grove.

Snowfest 2021, July 23-25, Walsh Field, 2201 Polk St., Two Rivers.

Karner Blue Butterfly Festival, July 24, downtown, Black River Falls.

River Bluff Daze Festival, July 24, Sugar Creek Park, Hwy 35, Ferryville.

Iron River Lions Blueberry Festival, July 24-25, Moon Lake Park, Co. H, Iron River.

Jazz Festival, July 24-25, Chateau St. Croix Winery & Vineyard, Hwy 87, St. Croix Falls.

WI’s Largest Food Truck Rally & Vendor Fair, July 24-25, Waupaca Co. Fairgrounds, Weyauwega.

Eau Claire County Fair, July 26-Aug. 1, Eau Claire, www.eauclairecountyfair.org

Rock County Fair, July 27-Aug. 1, Janesville, www.rockcounty4hfair.com

Door County Fair, July 28-Aug. 1, Sturgeon Bay, www.doorcountyfair.com

Jackson County Fair, July 28-Aug. 1, Black River Falls, www.jacksoncountyfairwi.com

Langlade County Fair, July 28- Aug. 1, Antigo, www.langladecountyfair.com

Ozaukee County Fair, July 28-Aug. 1, Cedarburg, www.ozaukeecountyfair.com

Racine County Fair, July 28-Aug. 1, Union Grove, www.racinecountyfair.com

Buffalo County Fair, July 29-Aug. 1, Mondovi, www.buffalocountyfairwi.com

Oneida County Fair, July 29-Aug. 1, Rhinelander, www.oneidacountyfair@gmail.com

Polk County Fair, July 29-Aug. 1, St. Croix Falls, www.polkcountyfair.com

Fest Italia, July 30-Aug. 1, McKee Farms Park, Fitchburg.

Flambeau Rama, July 30-Aug. 1, 5th Street, Park Falls.

Forest Fest, July 31, Trees for Tomorrow School, 519 Sheridan St., Eagle River.

Wienerfest North, July 31, Lakewood Memorial Park Pavilion, Lakewood.

AUGUST

Jewish Food Festival, Aug. 1-2, Rotary Park, 4100 Highland Rd., Mequon.

Wisconsin Valley Fair, Aug. 3-8, Wausau, www.wisconsinvalleyfair.com

MC Country Music Fest, Aug. 4-7, MC Festival Grounds, M5890 Co. H, Gleason.

Adams County Fair, Aug. 5-8, Friendship, www.adamscountyfairwi.com

Community Fair, Aug. 5-8, fairgrounds, Bloomer.

Green Lake County Fair, Aug. 5-8, Green Lake, www.greenlake.uwex.edu

Iron County Fair, Aug. 5-8, Saxon, www.ironcountyfair.org

Mile of Music Festival, Aug. 5-8, downtown, Appleton.

WI State Fair, Aug. 5-15, West Allis, www.wistatefair.com

Johnsonville Brat Days, Aug. 6, Kiwanis Park, Sheboygan.

Jack Pine Savage Days, Aug. 6-7, downtown, Spooner.

Spirit-Hill-Ogema 4-H Fair, Aug. 6-7, Spirit Town Hall, Ogema.

Owen Junior Fair, Aug. 6-8, Mill Pond Park, Owen.

Riverfest, Aug. 6-8, Mishicot Village Park, Mishicot.

Cherry Fest, Aug. 7, Lakeside Park, Jacksonport.

Sauerkraut Festival, Aug. 7-8, St. Mary’s Church, Bear Creek.

Potosi Area Fireman’s Catfish Festival, Aug. 8, 210 N. Main St., Potosi.

Alto 4-H & Farm Bureau Fair, Aug. 11-12, W12785 County AS, Waupun www.altofair.com/

Clark County Fair, Aug. 11-15, Clark Co. Fairground, Neillsville, www.co.clark.wi.us

Lincoln County Fair, Aug. 11-15, Merrill, www.lincolncofair.com

Ashland County Fair, Aug. 12-15, Marengo, www.ashlandcofair.org

Bayfield County Fair, Aug. 12-15, Iron River, www.bayfieldcounty.org

Pierce County Fair, Aug. 12-15, Ellsworth, www.co.pierce.wi.us/fair/fair_main.php

Rusk County Fair, Aug. 12-15, Ladysmith, www.rusk.uwex.edu/junior-fair

Sawyer County Fair, Aug. 12-15, Hayward, www.sawyercountyfair.org

Vilas County Fair, Aug. 12-15, Eagle River, www.vilascountyfair.com

Waukesha Blues Fest, Aug. 13-14, NagaWaukee Park, 651 Hwy 83, Delafield.

Waupun Truck-N-Show, Aug. 13-14, Waupun Community Center, Waupun.

Burger Fest, Aug. 14, downtown, Seymour.

Thorp Summer Fest & Music on Main Street, Aug. 14, downtown, Thorp.

Washington Island Fair, Aug. 14, main Rd., Washington Island.

Bluegrass Festival, Aug. 14-15, Chateau St. Croix Winery & Vineyard, St. Croix Falls.

Sweet Corn Fest, Aug. 14-15, Jerry Smith Pumpkin Farm, 7150 18th St., Kenosha.

Kenosha County Fair, Aug. 14-18, Wilmot, www.kenoshaco.fair.com

Juneau County Fair, Aug. 15-22, Mauston, www.juneaucountyfair.com

Grant County Fair, Aug. 15-23, Lancaster, www.grantcountyfairwi.org

Paul Bunyan Fest, Aug. 18, Wall and Railroad Sts., Eagle River.

Root Beer Bash Festival, Aug. 18, Richard E. Maslowski Community Park, 2200 W. Bender Rd., Glendale.

Yum Yum Fest, Aug. 18, Breese Stevens Field, Madison.

Brown County Fair, Aug. 18-22, DePere, www.browncountyfair.com

Dodge County Fair, Aug. 18-22, Beaver Dam, www.dodgecountyfairgrounds.com

Winnebago County Fair, Aug. 18-22, Oshkosh, www.winnebagocountyfaironline.com

Blue Ox Music Festival, Aug. 19-21, The Pines Music Park, 5024 Crescent Ave., Eau Claire.

Warbirds and Classics Over the Midwest, Aug. 19-21, Wellnitz Field, Fond du Lac.

Athens Fair, Aug. 19-22, Athens, 715-257-7619

Oconto County Fair, Aug. 19-22, Gillett, www.oconotocountyfair.org

Waushara County Fair, Aug. 19-22, Wautoma, www.wausharacofair.com

Big Bull Falls Blues Fest, Aug. 20-21, Fern Island Park, Wausau.

Irish Fest, Aug. 20-22, Henry Maier Festival Park, Milwaukee.

Gandy Dancer Music Festival, Aug. 21, Westland Promenade, 116 Brodhead St., Mazomanie.

Washington Island Fair, Aug. 21, Washington Island School Grounds, Washington Island.

Robert Wellnitz Memorial Airshow, Aug. 22, Fond du Lac Aeromodelers Wellnitz Field, Fond du Lac.

Butternut Community Fair, Aug. 23-25, Butternut Community Park, Butternut.

Central Wisconsin State Fair, Aug. 24-29, Marshfield, www.centralwisconsinstatefair.com

Manitowoc County Fair, Aug. 25-29, Manitowoc, www.manitowoccounty.com/fair

Price County Fair, Aug. 25-29, Phillips, www.pricecountyfair.com

Waupaca County Fair, Aug. 25-29, Weyauwega, www.waupacacountyfair.org

Bluegrass in the Pines Festival, Aug. 26-28, Rosholt Fair Park, Rosholt.

Burnett County Fair, Aug. 26-29, Grantsburg, www.fagrantsburgfair.com

Crawford County Fair, Aug. 26-29, Gays Mills, www.crawfordcountywisconsinfair.com

Marinette County Fair, Aug. 26-29, Wausaukee, www.marinettecountyfair.com

Florence County Fair, Aug. 27-29, Florence, www.florencecountyfair.com

Mexican Fiesta, Aug. 27-29, Henry Maier Festival Grounds, Milwaukee.

Amish Quilt & Furniture Auction, Aug. 28, fairgrounds, 4504 Fairgrounds Rd., Amherst.

Calumet County Fair, Aug. 31-Sept. 3, Chilton, www.calumetcountyfair.com

SEPTEMBER

Iowa County Fair, Sept. 1-6, Mineral Point, www.iowacountyfair.org

Shawano County Fair, Sept. 1-6, Shawano, www.shawanocountyfair.net

Walworth County Fair, Sept. 1-6, Elkhorn, www.walworthcountyfair.com

Summerfest, Sept. 2-4, 9-11 and 16-18, Henry Maier Festival Park, Milwaukee.

Lodi Agricultural Fair, Sept. 2-5, Lodi, www.lodiagfair.com

Sheboygan County Fair, Sept. 2-5, Plymouth, www.shecofair.com

Festivale Italiano, Sept. 4, downtown, Hurley.

Kites Over Lake Michigan, Sept. 4, Neshotah Beach, Two Rivers.

Fox Jazz Fest, Sept. 4-5, Jefferson Park, Menasha.

Riverfront Jazz Fest, Sept. 4-5, Pfiffner Bandshell, Crosby Ave., Stevens Point.

Wisconsin State Cow Chip Throw, Sept. 4-5, Marion Park, Prairie du Sac.

Rosholt (Portage Co.) Fair, Sept. 4-7, Rosholt Fair Park, Rosholt.

Fall Harvest Music Festival, Sept. 5, 1697 Leopold Way, Rome.

Sausage Fest, Sept. 5, Riverview Park, Eagle River.

Richland County Fair, Sept. 8-12, Richland Center, www.fair.co.richland.wi.us

Forest County Fair, Sept. 9-12, Crandon, Forest County Fair Facebook 7

Fondue Fest, Sept. 11, downtown, Fond du Lac.

Vernon County Fair, Sept. 15-19, Vernon Co. Fairgrounds, Viroqua, www.fair.co.richland.wi.us

Gemuetlichkeit Days, Sept. 17-19, Jefferson Co. fairgrounds, Jefferson.

Phelps Women’s Club Scarecrow Fest, Sept. 18, downtown, Phelps.

Viola Horse and Colt Show, Sept. 24-25, downtown, Viola

Warrens Cranberry Festival, Sept. 24-26, downtown, Warrens.