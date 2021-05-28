June Dairy Month offerings abound after pandemic hiatus

Wisconsin State Farmer

For nearly half a century, Wisconsin farmers have opened wide the farm gate, welcoming visitors to tour their farms and enjoy a freshly made breakfast, showcasing the state's bounty of agricultural products.

The on-farm events are a centerpiece and tribute to June Dairy Month. Not only do folks enjoy a hearty breakfast, but farm hosts are sure to provide educational opportunities for visitors.

The onset of the coronavirus pandemic shuttered breakfasts across the state, and organizers were quick to plan virtual events to celebrate National Dairy Month. While some gatherings may look different this year, farm hosts, dairy promotion groups, agricultural societies and county Farm Bureaus teams have labored to provide a way to pay tribute to the state's farming community. Whether it be a drive-thru farm tour, a carry out bag chock full of dairy products or an on-farm experience, there's a way to enjoy June Dairy Month safely.

* Drive through event, so no one is able to get out of there vehicle and walk around

** both drive-thru and in-person options

May 29

Beef, Brew and Moo’s, Heart of the North Breweries, N4038 Hwy 8, Ladysmith, 12 to 4 p.m.

Green County Breakfast on the Farm, Green County Fairgrounds, 2600 10th St., Monroe, 6 to 10 a.m.

June 5

Athens Dairy Breakfast, Memorial Park, 207 Mueller St., Athens, 7 to 11 a.m.

Barron County June Dairy Breakfast, Hillside Dairy, 81514 ½ St., Barron, 6 to 11 a.m.

*Crawford County Dairy Breakfast Drive-Thru, Tim and Char Steger Family Farms, 60724 Irish Ridge Rd., Prairie du Chien, 6 to 11 a.m.

*Iowa County Drive-through Dairy Breakfast, Iowa County Fairgrounds, 815 Fair St., Mineral Point, 6:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Monroe County Dairy Breakfast, MDS Dairy, 9314 Kansas Ave., Sparta, 7 to 11 a.m.

Polk County Dairy Breakfast, Milltown Community Center, 301 2nd Ave. SW, Milltown, 8 to 11 a.m.

Rock County Dairy Breakfast, Wilnore Holsteins - McNally Farms (Jeff and Tonia McNally) 5928 E. Bingham Rd., Milton, 6:30 top 11 a.m.

Thorp Dairy Breakfast, Brandon and Merideth Maier Farm, N13090 Bruce Mound Ave., Thorp. 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.

June 6

Abbotsford Dairy Breakfast, David and Becky Ruesch Dairy Farm, 5338 Pickard Ave., Abbotsford, 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Brown County Breakfast on the Farm, Collins Dairy LLC, 3489 Hill Rd., Greenleaf, 8 a.m. to noon.

Dodge County 41st Dairy Brunch, FWR Nell Farms, W7468 County Road S, Juneau, WI,

9:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Granton Dairy Breakfast, Granton Fire Station, 116 S. Main St., Granton 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Marathon County June Dairy Breakfast, Swiderski Equipment Inc. -Mosinee Location, 820 Old Highway 51, Mosinee. 8:00 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

June 11

*Breakfast in the Valley in a box, Eau Claire County Expo Center, 5530 Fairview Dr., Eau Claire, 6 to 10 a.m.

June 12

Lafayette County Dairy Breakfast, online event, 6:30 t0 11 a.m. visit facebook.com/events/560550664664943

Pepin County Town and Country Breakfast, Weiss Family Farms, W4230 County R, Durand, 6:30 to 11 a.m.

Trempealeau County Dairy Breakfast, Maliszewski Dairy, N32153 Hwy 93, Arcadia, 6 to 11 a.m.

*Washington County Dairy Promotion’s “Dairy Destination – Carloads of Fun”, 7 to 11 a.m., Sunset Farms, 6600 Sunset Dr., Allenton, WI. Guests will be guided through the farm via their cars, with each car receiving a box of goodies. Event only available via limited ticket sales.

June 13

Delicious Dairy Duo, So-Fine Bovines, W7560 Ember Ave., Westfield, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

*Drive-Through Sundae on the Farm, Slowey Farm Inc., N5339 Co. A, Westfield, 1 to 3 p.m.

Grant County Dairy Breakfast, Vosberg Colonial Acres, 1888 Bishop La., Cuba City, 7 to 11:30 a.m.

Lincoln County Dairy Breakfast, Smith Multi-Purpose Center, 1100 Marc Dr., Merrill, 8 a.m. to noon.

Manitowoc County Breakfast on the Farm, Vogel Family Farms, 8901 Hilltop Rd., Reedsville, 8 a.m. to noon.

Neillsville Dairy Breakfast, Opelt Dairy, N3468 River Ave., Neillsville 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Oconto County Breakfast on the Farm, Alsteen Farms LLC, 9399 Belgian Rd., Lena, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

June 19

*41st June Dairy Month Brunch Drive-Thru, Feltz Family Farm & Store, 5796 Porter Dr., Stevens Point, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

**Columbia County: MooDay Brunch: Schoepp Farms, LLC, N2007 E Harmon Rd., Lodi, 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m., park at Dodge County Fairgrounds for shuttle to farm for in-person option. (There will be essentially two lines of traffic. One for those who are using the drive-thru option and those who want to sit in the tent or picnic area.)

Cows in the Courtyard, Brookfield Library, 1900 N. Calhoun Rd., Brookfield, 10 a.m. to noon.

La Crosse County Dairy Breakfast, Morning Star Dairy, N5931 County ZZ, Onalaska, WI

*Portage County June Dairy Drive-Thru Brunch, Front Page Holsteins, Gary & Patty Edelburg Farm, 1499 Co. A, Amherst Junction.

Sheboygan County Breakfast on the Farm, Kevin & Dev Kirsch Family Farm, W3844 Primrose La., Elkhart Lake, 7 a.m. to noon.

Walworth County Farm Bureau Dairy Breakfast, Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn, 6 to 10:30 a.m.

June 20

Kewaunee County Breakfast on the Farm, Augustian Farms LLC, E4301 Co. G, Kewaunee, 8 a.m. to noon

Loyal Dairy Breakfast, Kevin and Rosie Fellenz Farm, N8424 Sandhill Ave., Loyal, 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.

*Richland County Dairy Drive-Thru Breakfast, Richland Co. Fairgrounds, 23630 C. AA, Richland Center, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Ripon FFA Alumni Country Breakfast, Page Farms, W12875 Cork Street Rd., Ripon. 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

*Watertown Agri-Business Club Drive-thru Farm Tour & Grilled Cheese Meal to Go, Dettmann Dairy Farm, N7397 County Road N, Johnson Creek. 9 am to 2 pm.

June 26

Buffalo County Dairy Breakfast : Sendelbach Dairy, W737 Hesch Valley Rd., Waumandee, 7:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

*Racine County Breakfast in a Bag, Racine County Fairgrounds, 19805 Durand Ave., Union Grove, 7 to 10 a.m.

June 27

Envision Greater Fond du Lac Area Agri-Business Council for Breakfast on the Farm, LaClare Family Creamery, W2994 Cty Rd HH, Malone, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Calumet County Sundae on the Farm, Woldt Farms LLC, N9594 County PP, Brillion, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Colby Dairy Breakfast, Tri-G Farms, 105323 County A., Dorchester. 7 a.m. t0 12 p.m.

Greenwood Dairy Breakfast, Taygin Acres, N11040 Owen Ave., Greenwood, 7 am. To 1 p.m.

Juneau County Dairy Breakfast, Elroy Fair at Schultz Park, N2435 Hwy 82, Elroy, 7 to 11 a.m.

Marinette County Breakfast on the Farm, Hartwig Farm, W4744 Town Hall Rd., Peshtigo, 7:30 a.m. to noon.

Shawano County Brunch on the Farm, Nicshke's Back 40 Acres, N3220 Cedar Rd., Pulaski. 8;30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Sevastopol FFA Alumni Annual Dairy Breakfast, DeFere Family Farm, 4831 Hwy 42, Sturgeon Bay, 6 to 11:30 a.m.

Aug. 21

Dane County Breakfast on the Farm, Hinchley’s Dairy Farm, 2844 Hwy 73, Cambridge, 7 to 11:30 a.m.

Jefferson County Dairy Breakfast, Jefferson County Fair Park, 503 N. Jackson Ave., Jefferson, 7 a.m. to noon.