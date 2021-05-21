Wisconsin among 6 states suing Frontier Communications

Wisconsin State Farmer

Wisconsin is among six states and other municipalities suing internet service provider Frontier Communications for failing to deliver DSL internet speeds.

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul and state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) Secretary-designee Randy Romanski, along with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and five other states and counties, alleged that Frontier Communications did not provide many consumers with Internet service at the speeds it promised them, and charged many of them for more expensive and higher-speed service than Frontier actually provided.

“Wisconsinites should receive the Internet service speed they’re paying for,” said Attorney General Kaul. “When companies fail to live up to their promises, the consumer protection teams at DATCP and DOJ are available to stand up for consumers.”

Romanski says that quality internet access is a necessity whether for work, education, health care, or any other purpose.

“Customers deserve to get the high-speed internet they’ve paid for," Romanski said.

In a complaint, the government alleges that Frontier advertised and sold Internet service in several plans, or tiers, based on download speed. Frontier has touted these tiers using a variety of methods, including mail and online ads, and has sold them to consumers over the phone and online.

According to the complaint, speeds actually received by customers often fell far short of what was touted in the plans they purchased. DATCP received thirty complaints from Wisconsin consumers regarding internet speed or service.