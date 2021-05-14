USDA seeks feedback from growers on 2021 crop acres, livestock inventories

NASS

During the next several weeks, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) will conduct two major mid-year surveys, the June Agricultural Survey and the June Area Survey.

The agency will contact around 2,600 producers across Wisconsin to determine crop acreage and stock levels as of June 1, 2021.

“Two of the most important and well-known surveys NASS conducts are the June Agricultural Survey and June Area Survey, due to the widespread and significant impact of their results,” explained Greg Bussler, NASS Wisconsin State Statistician. “When growers respond to these surveys, they provide essential information that helps determine the expected acreage and supply of major commodities in the United States for the 2021 crop year."

Bussler says the results of the survey are used by farmers and ranchers, USDA, businesses, exporters, researchers, economists, policymakers, and others who use the survey information in making a wide range of decisions that benefit producers.

For the June Agricultural Survey, NASS encourages producers to respond online or by mail. Those producers who do not respond by the deadline will be contacted for a telephone interview.

For the June Area Survey, trained interviewers will contact operators of select segments of land within the state and producers will be asked to provide information on planted and harvested acreage and grain stocks. Additionally, the survey collects data on livestock inventory, land values, and value of sales.

To protect the health of producers, partners, and employees, surveys are unable to be completed in person. NASS safeguards the privacy of all respondents. The information provided will be used for statistical purposes only. In accordance with federal law, responses from producers will be kept confidential and will not be disclosed in identifiable form.

“We recognize this is a hectic time for farmers and ranchers, but the information provided helps U.S. agriculture remain viable and capable. I urge them to respond to these surveys and thank them for their cooperation,” said Greg Bussler.

NASS will analyze the survey information and publish the results in a series of USDA reports, including the annual Acreage and quarterly Grain Stocks reports, both to be released June 30, 2021.

Survey data also contribute to NASS’s monthly and annual Crop Production reports, the annual Small Grains Summary, the annual Farms and Land in Farms and Land Values reports, various livestock reports, including Cattle, Sheep and Goats, and Hogs and Pigs, and USDA’s monthly World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates.

These and all NASS reports are available online at www.nass.usda.gov/Publications/. For more information call the NASS Wisconsin Field Office at (800) 789-9277.