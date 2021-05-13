WI Farm to Table dinner event set for Sept. 18

Wisconsin State Farmer

City and farm folks are invited to gather at Roden Echo Valley farm as part of Wisconsin's Farm to Table’s 7th annual event.

The farm, located near West Bend, will be the site of this elegant outdoor dining experience that connects both consumers and farmers. This on-farm culinary experience will give guests an opportunity to discover Wisconsin agriculture and sample the state's agricultural diversity from prestigious cheeses, meats, vegetables, and beyond.

The evening's creations will be prepared and presented by local chef and self-proclaimed farm kid, Tyler Sailsbery. Sailsbery is the head chef and owner of The Black Sheep in Whitewater, Wis., where he works with local farmers to craft unique dishes packed with fresh ingredients and flavors.

Additionally, after all the changes the past year brought, Sailsbery expanded to make this culinary experience mobile by creating The Little Lamb Food Truck. During summer weekends, he travels throughout the county, sharing his always-changing seasonal menu with others at various events and new locations.

Located near West Bend, Roden Echo Valley, a multigenerational farm has a herd of 700 dairy cows. Their passion for agriculture runs deep and inspired the family to include agritourism on the farm under Roden Barnyard Adventures' entity. Through unique events like Farm Camp, Sundae on the Farm, birthday parties and newly-added winter sleigh rides, Roden Barnyard Adventures allows both children and adults to explore and discover life on the farm through various fun and safe activities.

Proceeds from the Wisconsin Farm to Table dinner go towards a charity of the host farms choosing. This year, Roden Echo Valley has chosen the local Newburg fire department.

The Farm to Table dinner begins at 4:30 p.m., with farm tours and cheese reception with live music entertainment. The catered dinner begins at 6:00 p.m., complemented by a program featuring the local farmers who helped provide the evening's fare.

For more information and to secure dinner tickets, visit www.wifarmtotable.com, call event contact, Kari Kuehl, at (262) 203-4016, or email wifarmtotable@gmail.com. The event is limited to the first 100 guests. Those interested are encouraged to purchase tickets early.

Wisconsin Farm to Table is a non-profit event organization established in 2013 to offer an on-farm experience, with a farm tour, elegant dinner and dialogue between those interested in agriculture and where their food originates. Money raised from the annual event is donated to a local non-for-profit of the host farm's choice.