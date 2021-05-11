Romanski's confirmation in hands of full Senate

The confirmation of Wisconsin Agriculture Secretary-designee Randy Romanski now heads to the full Senate.

Members of the Senate Committee on Agriculture and Tourism held a public hearing on the appointment of Romanski last week where he fielded questions on food distribution, tenant's rights, hemp and more.

Romanski had been serving as the interim Secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection (DATCP) under then Wisconsin Ag Secretary-Designee Brad Pfaff when the Senate rejected Pfaff's nomination in November 2019. Gov. Tony Evers then appointed Romanski as Secretary-Designee in June 2020.

During his time at the helm of DATCP, Romanski has dealt with the industry-wide impact of the COVID-19 pandemic that saw farmers being forced to dump milk and major disruptions up and down the supply chain.

Romanski told the committee he would like to continue his work at DATCP and believes his experience in the position and his performance over the past 18 months has been effective.

Pfaff, who currently represents the 32nd Senate District and is a ranking member of the Senate Agriculture and Tourism Committee, said Romanski had his full support.

“As Secretary-designee, he has navigated one of the most challenging years for farmers and our agriculture community in recent memory. He has done so with a degree of focus and commitment that met the moment and exceeded expectations,” Pfaff said. “Randy made it clear from his testimony that he’s a go-getter with a solid track record—and I have every faith he will continue serving our farmers, processors, and rural communities well.”

Committee members on both sides of the aisle echoed Pfaff's sentiments. The committee also received letters of support from industry groups urging them to confirm Romanski.

A vote by the full Senate is expected to take place in the coming weeks.