Toddler seriously injured in tractor accident

TOWN OF BYRON, WI – A toddler sustained serious injuries after she was run over by a tractor Wednesday, May 5, in Fond du Lac County.

Rescue personnel were called to the scene of the accident on Hickory Road around 2:53 p.m. in the town of Byron. According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office, a 38-year-old Fond du Lac woman was driving a southbound Kubota tractor when she struck a bump, causing the child to fall and subsequently struck by the tractor.

According to scanner reports, the child was conscious and talking to first responders on the scene. A ThedaStar helicopter was summoned to the scene, and transported the child to Children's Hospital of Wisconsin.

The operator of the tractor and a second child who was a passenger on the tractor was uninjured.

Responding to the scene was the Oakfield Fire Department and First Responders, City of Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue and the Wisconsin State Patrol.

The crash remains under investigation.