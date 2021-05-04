DATCP announces members of Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council for 2021-22

Wisconsin State Farmer

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection announced the names of the Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council members for the upcoming 2021-22 school year.

Those students, who will serve one-year terms, are:

Crystal Anhalt, Manitowoc

Lauren Breunig, Sauk City

Connor Fields, Plain

Kelly Herness, Whitehall

Amy Jentges, Port Washington

Sophie Koehler, Chippewa Falls

Isabella Kraus, Beaver Dam

Katelyn Meinholz, Deforest

Ainsley Noble, Lancaster

Cameron Pokorny, Waupun

Michael Schaal, Burlington

Mary Schrieber, East Troy

Emily Stumpf, Appleton

Rebecca Tank, New London

Maria Zillges, Larsen

“Congratulations to these exceptional students on their selection to the second Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council,” said DATCP secretary-designee Randy Romanski. “Each member brings a great enthusiasm for Wisconsin agriculture to the Council, and I look forward to speaking with them during their sessions.”

Each applicant was chosen based on their application, letter of recommendation and one-minute video. The councilmembers, who all come from Wisconsin high schools, will participate in monthly virtual meetings to discuss Wisconsin agriculture career paths, current events and networking opportunities. The first and current council will have its last meeting May 13.

“I want to thank the first Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council members for their participation and insight throughout their term. Their feedback has been valuable as we developed this new opportunity for DATCP to connect with young people,” Romanski said. “I was consistently impressed with their insightful questions for the presenters and engagement in conversations, and I wish them well as they take their next steps after high school and continue to be advocates for agriculture.”