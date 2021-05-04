DATCP publishes emergency hemp rule adding remediation option

Wisconsin State Farmer

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection has added a new emergency rule that allows hemp producers to remediate their crop if they surpass the THC limit.

The emergency rule includes provisions from the federal final rule that establishes 0.3% total delta-9 THC as the regulatory limit for hemp crops. While the methods for remediation are limited, they provide an alternative to crop destruction. All remediated crops will be subject to sample testing to ensure they have met the regulatory limit.

Negligent violations are capped at one per year per producer, but the total crop amount of delta-9 THC is also raised. A corrective action plan is required after earning a negligent violation. Receiving three of these violations within five years will have the producer suspended from growing hemp for five years. DATCP plans to hold a public hearing to receive comments on the rule soon and will be announced on their website.