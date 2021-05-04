Culver's to celebrate "Scoops of Thanks Day" on May 6 with $1 custard scoop

Wisconsin State Farmer

Culver's will be giving $1 scoops of custard to those who donate to their seventh-annual Scoops of Thanks Day on May 6.

The proceeds from the sales will go directly to local Future Farmers of America chapters and other local agricultural education groups. Flavors available include vanilla, chocolate and Mooey Gooey Twist Flavor of the Day, which includes caramel and chocolate. Scoops of Thanks Day comes from the company's Thank You Farmers Project, which has raised $3 million for agriculture education.

“Supporting organizations like FFA during the pandemic has been a priority for us, because fundraising has been more difficult for students in the last year,” said Alison Wedig, Culver’s marketing specialist and former Wisconsin FFA president. “Our guests will help ensure a sustainable food supply today and in the future with their donations.”