50th anniversary commemorative tractor available

Wisconsin State Farmer

In celebration of its upcoming 50th anniversary, Wisconsin FFA Alumni and Supporters will be selling a 50-year Commemorative Tractor. The tractor is a limited edition 1:16 die-cast replica of a Farmall 350 with a two row cultivator. It will also feature a collector pewter plate and collectible display box.

The commemorative tractor sells for $90 with a shipping cost of $16. The tractor May also be picked up during the 50th anniversary celebration from Feb. 4-5, 2022, at the Central Wisconsin Convention and Expo Center in Wausau, WI.

The order deadline is June 18, 2021. Order blanks may be downloaded at https://bit.ly/3u2CHZl. Checks may be made payable to: Wisconsin FFA Alumni Attn: Cheryl Steinbach, W2680 Hwy 10, Granton, WI 54436.