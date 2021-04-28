50th anniversary commemorative tractor available

WI FFA Alumni and Supporters offer 50th anniversary commemorative tractor to general public.

In celebration of its upcoming 50th anniversary, Wisconsin FFA Alumni and Supporters will be selling a 50-year Commemorative Tractor. The tractor is a limited edition 1:16 die-cast replica of a Farmall 350 with a two row cultivator. It will also feature a collector pewter plate and collectible display box.

The commemorative tractor sells for $90 with a shipping cost of $16. The tractor May also be picked up during the 50th anniversary celebration from Feb. 4-5, 2022, at the Central Wisconsin Convention and Expo Center in Wausau, WI.

The order deadline is June 18, 2021. Order blanks may be downloaded at https://bit.ly/3u2CHZl. Checks may be made payable to: Wisconsin FFA Alumni Attn: Cheryl Steinbach, W2680 Hwy 10, Granton, WI 54436.

