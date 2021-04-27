Holstein Association USA honors 7 WI junior members

Wisconsin State Farmer

Three members of the Wisconsin Junior Holstein Association were selected among their peers to compete for the organization's highest honor for junior members.

Holstein Association USA announced that Nicole Broege, of Janesville, Josh Gerbitz and Benjamin Kronberg of Milton, were among a dozen semifinalists for the 2021 Distinguished Junior Member award.

Established in 1922, the Distinguished Junior Member contest is the longest running Holstein youth program. The Distinguished Junior Member award is the highest honor given to members of the National Junior Holstein Association, ages 17 to 21, in recognition of a commitment to the Holstein breed and involvement in a variety of agriculture related activities.

Joining the three Wisconsin youth as 2021 Distinguished Junior Members Semifinalists are: Hayley Fernandes, California; Kendal Jenkins, Elizabeth Stoltzfus and Madison, Weaver, Pennsylvania; Laura Littrell and Rachel Rouland, New York; Isaac Nelson, Minnesota; Gregory Norris, Massachusetts and Chelsey Patch, New Hampshire.

The twelve semifinalists will interview at the National Holstein Convention, June 21 - 24, 2021 in Lancaster, PA. Six finalists are announced during the Junior Awards Banquet on Wednesday, June 23, 2021.

YDJM competition

Half of the eight finalists selected as Holstein Association USA’s annual Young Distinguished Junior Member (YDJM) competition hail from Wisconsin.

Selected as 2021 Young Distinguished Junior Member Finalists from Wisconsin are: Ashley Brandel, Lake Mills; Ava Endres, Waunakee; Austin Meyer, Chilton and Garrett Ulness, Valders.

Joining them are Magen Busker, Illinois; Hayley Daubert, Virginia; Elizabeth Lentz and F. Hayden Weaver, Pennsylvania.

The YDJM recognition is designed to reward youth, ages 9 to 16, who demonstrate a firsthand working knowledge of the dairy industry. Applicants must participate in Registered Holstein®, dairy and other activities, be role models for other youth and good spokespeople for the dairy industry.

The 2021 Young Distinguished Junior Members Finalists will also be recognized during the 2021 Junior Awards Banquet in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. 2021 National Holstein Convention tickets are available by registering online at www.2021nationalholsteinconvention.com.

The National Junior Holstein Association is a dynamic organization for youth under the age of 21, with over 8,000 active members in 48 states.