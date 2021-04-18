Report: Investment in Ag Research critical

AFBF

A new report, commissioned jointly by Farm Journal Foundation and the American Farm Bureau Federation and authored by the IHS Markit Agribusiness Consulting Group, examines how more public spending on agricultural research is needed to meet rising global demand for food. Findings from this report include:

U.S. public spending on agricultural research and development (R&D) has stagnated over recent decades. For example, USDA agricultural agency budgets have been relatively flat at around $4.2 billion in 2020 compared with $4.1 billion in 2010. During the same period, U.S. competitors including China, Brazil and India have all been accelerating their public funding for agricultural R&D.

Public research spending is vital to fill in gaps left by private investment. Private companies primarily focus on a select few high-value opportunities in major crop and livestock categories that can generate profits, leaving other sectors relatively under-explored. Companies also have less incentive to research areas that benefit society broadly but are more difficult to capture private returns from, such as environmental, animal health, specialty crop and food safety solutions.

Public research is needed to feed a growing world population. The global population is expected to reach nearly 10 billion by 2050. Food production will need to increase 60%-70% to meet increased demand. Discoveries made through agricultural research can help farmers increase crop yields on existing farmland while adapting to challenges from climate change.

In particular, farmers and other stakeholders would benefit if additional public research spending were directed toward the following six areas: