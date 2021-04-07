Wisconsin Farm Technology Days returns this summer

Wisconsin ag enthusiasts received another round of good news as the the Executive Committee of Wisconsin Farm Technology Days 2021 Eau Claire County confirmed that the show is a go this summer.

The three day event will take place from July 20-22 at Huntsinger Farms, the largest growers and processor of horseradish in the U.S. and the world. Officials stressed that the show will adhere to key COVID-19 safety protocols.

After considering the health and safety of attendees, vendors and volunteers, the FTD committee made the decision to cancel the show last year due to concerns over the pandemic. FTD is the largest outdoor agriculture event in the state drawing over 45,000 people, and is organized and run entirely by volunteers.

Executive Chair John Leary told media after the cancellation announcement that the Rygg family had offered to host the show in 2021.

Eric Rygg, president of Huntsinger Farms and its Silver Spring Foods subsidiary, said the family was "excited that they were able to accommodate shifting Farm Technology Days to 2021. I know it’s going to be an awesome event that shows both the resilience and the promising future of the Wisconsin Ag community.”

While the 2021 is just three and a half months away, Executive Committee Chair Mike Gintner, Vice Chair Mark Hagedorn, and Host Farm Manager Ken Traaseth were on hand on Monday, as the first trailer was placed on the show grounds.

“Farm Tech Days Eau Claire is officially on,” said Gintner. “The program committees have put together an amazing range of interesting and entertaining sessions – there’s something for everyone!”

Show organizers say that more than 350 exhibitors across the Midwest and Canada have already committed to the 2021 show. Tickets are expected to go on sale by June and that local hotels were already offering special booking rates.

This year, Innovation Square will feature a diverse array of area farms including Huntsinger Farms, Superior Fresh, the largest aquaponics grower of greens and salmon in the US, Chippewa Valley Bean the world’s premiere kidney bean grower and processor and its home farm, Doane Farm, award-winning Marieke Gouda cheese company and its home Penterman Dairy Farm, and Ferguson’s Orchards, one of the largest apple growers and agritourism businesses in the Midwest.

Local favorite singer/songwriter Chris Kroeze will provide an intimate acoustic performance for attendees each day of the show. Born and raised in Barron, Wis., Kroeze finished second on the 15th season of The Voice.

The musician will also contribute a private concert for the winner of the show raffle, the proceeds of which will benefit the local community. Raffle tickets will be available in June.

The safety of the public is top of mind for Committee members who have been in close communication with Eau Claire County officials to ensure that the show has the appropriate safety protocols in place. Final details of the safety measures will be in place by the end of June.

The Executive Committee has also opted against holding expanded evening hours during the show.

“We are working with local restaurants and taverns so that show attendees can easily enjoy food, drink and entertainment from the wide range of great options throughout the Eau Claire area,” said Gintner.

Wisconsin Farm Technology Days has more than a 65-year history of bringing producers and service providers together to share what is new and innovative in agriculture. Exhibitors and attendees are invited to visit the show's website at https://www.wifarmtechdays.org which features a real-time map showing exhibitor and exhibit locations, program details, as well as a visitor “My Show Planner” feature that visitors can use to get the most out of the three-day show. Hotels offering special rates for the show are listed on the site.

Companies are invited to reserve their spots for the July 2021 show on the website. Available spaces appear in blue. Website users can also click on the Agribusiness Tents and view the exhibitors and available spaces inside. Reserved spaces appear in gray and show the exhibitor’s name; by clicking on any exhibitors’ space, a window opens showing contact information and a link to that company’s website.

Companies interested in participating in the show, should contact the Marketing Team at 920-644-3551 or by emailing info@wifarmtechnologydays.com.