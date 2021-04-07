DATCP awards grants to producer-led groups totaling $750,000

Wisconsin State Farmer

Thirty producer-led sustainability groups across the state have received a combined $750,000 in grants from the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.

The grants are awarded to groups who make conservation efforts to improve soil health and water quality. This year's program included three new grant awardees and also introduced a conservation benefits tracking component, which will measure water quality benefits associated with each group's activities. This is the sixth round of awards since the state budget first provided for them in 2015.

"Our partnership with DATCP's producer-led program is one of our core assets," said Chris van Someren of Jon-De Farm and the Western Wisconsin Conservation Council, a producer-led group. "Beyond the capacity for funding, the program brings the added benefits of education, communication, and collaboration between farmers across the state. This kind of cooperation between government and farmers will be a critical part of Wisconsin’s conservation efforts moving forward."

Here are all the grant recipients: