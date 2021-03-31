Dane Co. extends "Farm to Foodbank" program, adds more funding

Wisconsin State Farmer

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi announced that the county "Farm to Foodbank" program, in partnership with Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin, is being extended with new funding.

The program, which was started nearly one year ago in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, will be extended to July 2022 with an additional $10 million in support. The program sources its food supplies from local farmers.

"In the coming months as our recovery continues, many of our neighbors will still need help with basic needs and we as a community will be there to help," Parisi said during a press conference. "This partnership will continue to provide certainty to both our farmers and our consumers as we emerge from the past year’s uncertain times."

More than 20 farmers have provided food to the program over the past year, reported The Capital Times, with some other producers providing products not available in Dane County. The program was last extended in December 2020 to July 2021 with $5 million more in funding. A resolution to authorize the funds is expected to be introduced to the county board soon.

"This funding has been an important part of our overall strategy to bring enough nutritious food to those in our community who don't always know where their next meal will come from," said Michelle Orge, president and CEO of Second Harvest. "This extension of funding is critical as we continue to help Dane County residents and farmers."