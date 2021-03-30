​​​​​​​Wisconsin FFA Convention to return to in-person format

Youth proudly sporting their blue corduroy FFA jackets will be returning to Madison this summer for the 92nd Wisconsin FFA Convention.

John Hromyak, executive director of the WI FFA Foundation said the Board of Directors voted to move forward with the in-person convention the week of July 5. The event, which was held in a virtual format last year due to the pandemic, will again return to the Alliant Energy Center.

Hromyak noted that the convention will feature virtual components leading up to and during the week of convention.

After an absence of the high energy, in-person event last year, State FFA Executive Director Cheryl Zimmerman says the Wisconsin Association of FFA is excited to come back in person.

“The specific dates and schedule of the convention activities are yet to be determined,” she said. “We have a lot of planning to do as we know the convention will look different because of potential limitations caused by the pandemic. However, we are glad to be able bring people together again and celebrate the accomplishments of our FFA members and chapters.”

Zimmerman says that the state convention will also offer virtual options for those that are unable to attend in person. In addition, before the actual week of the State Convention there will be other virtual events happening including announcements of several award areas and participation in competitions.

“My teammates and I continue to make enormous strides in providing Wisconsin FFA members with a top-of-the-line State FFA Convention experience and are grateful to have the opportunity to provide members with an in-person celebration in a safe manner while also offering a virtual format," said Joe Schlies, state FFA president. "Coming together with the prioritization of health and safety guidelines, our organization continues to demonstrate this year’s Wisconsin State FFA theme of being “Unstoppable.”

The Wisconsin FFA Foundation will continue working with the FFA Association in the coming weeks and months to prepare for the event. More details on the Convention Expo, sponsor activities, and engagement for special guests hosted during convention week will be released.