Broege and Kronberg win top Jr. Holstein Award

Rock County natives Nicole Broege and Ben Kronberg received top honors from the Wisconsin Junior Holstein Association.

During a live streamed event on Sunday, March 28, the University of Wisconsin Madison students were bestowed the organization's most prestigious honor of being named Outstanding Holstein Boy and Girl. The award recognizes the effort and excellence put forth in their Holstein projects and contributions to the Wisconsin Junior Holstein Association.

Broege, who calls rural Janesville home in Rock County of Janesville said it was an honor to be recognized as the 2020 Wisconsin Holstein Association Outstanding Girl.

Thanks to my family and helping me out at the shows, "I'm really blessed to be able to be named Outstanding Holstein Girl by an association that's given me really given me so much," said an emotional Broege.

Broege also thanked her family - mother Phyllis and sisters Kristen and Jenna - for helping her out at shows. Broege lost her father Steve, 50, in 2011.

The 19-year-old owns and shows RockEdge Holsteins in Janesville with her sisters. Broege is a freshman at UW Madison and is pursuing a degree in Dairy Science and Chemistry. She is also active in the Association of Women in Agriculture, Collegiate Farm Bureau, Badger Dairy Club and the National Agri-Marketing Association.

Hailing from Milton in south central Wisconsin, Kronberg thanked Rock County Holstein Association members, family and friends for their support during his years in the Junior Holstein Association.

"This is a great culmination of my junior career," he said.

Not growing up on a dairy farm didn't stop Kronberg from becoming active and growing a passion for the Registered Holstein cow. While he found his footing in dairy bowl and dairy jeopardy competitions, the UW-Madison junior honed his interest in fitting cattle not only for himself but others as well.

He also found success in judging dairy cattle, placing in the top ten in numerous competitions.

Hi is currently majoring in agriculture business management and hopes to find a career in ag sales and business. He is active on campus in the Badger Dairy Club and Alpha Gamma Rho as well as other organizations.

He is the son of Todd and Becky Kronberg of Milton, Wis.