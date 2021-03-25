Get the scoop on the latest Wisconsin farm facts

Wisconsin State Farmer

Did you know that U.S. consumers spend an average of 10% of their disposable income on food each year? That's a bargain compared to people living in India and Kenya who spend 30% and 53% of their respective disposable incomes to feed themselves.

Tidbits of information and food facts have now been updated by Wisconsin Ag in the Classroom Program in the 2021 Wisconsin Farm Facts brochures. The newly updated content also features bookmarks and other related resources available for teachers, students and volunteer to use.

The annual brochure highlights the top 10 commodities (hint: milk and cattle lead the list), where Wisconsin ranks nationally, features other agricultural and jobs statistics, and has an annual feature. This year honey and maple syrup are featured on both the brochure and bookmarks. Quick fact: Did you know honey is the only food that never spoils?

Educators have available to them a treasure trove of teaching aids including a PowerPoint presentation, lesson plans, resources and activities available for classroom use.

A collection of videos about honey and maple syrup is also on the Wisconsin Ag in the Classroom’s YouTube channel playlist for the Wisconsin Farm Facts project.

Along with the Wisconsin Farm Facts resources, an updated Fun Facts about Wisconsin Agriculture is also available for younger grade levels.

Find all the resources and links on the Wisconsin Ag in the Classroom website at www.wisagclassroom.org/wisconsin-ag-facts. Brochures and bookmarks can be ordered through the online store at www.wisagclassroom.org/shop.

For more information, contact Wisconsin Ag in the Classroom Coordinator Darlene Arneson at darneson@wfbf.com or 608-828-5644.

The Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation’s Ag in the Classroom program is designed to help K-12 students understand the importance of agriculture. The program is coordinated by the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Foundation in cooperation with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, with funding from the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Foundation, other agricultural groups and a grant from the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.

Learn more at wisagclassroom.org.