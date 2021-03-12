National Guard troops in D.C. to get Founding Farmers meals

Wisconsin Farmers Union

National Guard troops on duty in our nation’s capital will soon be getting a different taste in the chow line. Farmers Union Enterprises (FUE) announced today it will donate $50,000 to provide roughly 5,000 soldiers with a meal at Founding Farmers restaurants, based in the Washington, D.C., area.

“We hope the gift of some homestyle cooking from our farmer-owned restaurants reminds the troops that we appreciate their sacrifice and the time they’ve spent away from their families,” said Wisconsin Farmers Union President Darin Von Ruden. “The National Guard, like our farmer members, are doing important work. This is our way of thanking them for their service in protecting our capitol and democracy.”

FUE is made up of several Farmers Union-owned businesses in the Upper Midwest – the dividends of which help fund Farmers Union organizations in Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin, as well as FUE programs and National Farmers Union.

Dan Simons, manager of Founding Farmers and Farmers Restaurant Group, said lunch and dinner meals will be delivered next week to the National Guard for distribution through their food service network.

“Heart. Generosity. Farming. Security. Service. The ingredients in this recipe are amazing on their own and even more remarkable together,” said Simons. “My team and I are honored to be able to provide delish meals to those who serve and protect each and every day, and have sincere gratitude to our farmer-owners for their generosity with funding this mission.”

Anyone wishing to donate to this humanitarian effort can do so online through the North Dakota Farmers Union Foundation. Go to ndfu.org and click on “Donate.”