Weather reporters wanted

How heavy was the rainfall overnight? How much snow fell during the latest snowstorm? Did you see the size of the hail last weekend?

Join over 500 fellow volunteers across Wisconsin who report precipitation online to ensure measurements of snow, rain and hail are available for your area.

The Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network or CoCoRaHS is recruiting volunteer weather observers to help the National Weather Service and others determine the impact and severity of each storm.

Everyone can participate! The only requirements are an enthusiasm for watching and reporting weather conditions and a desire help improve our forecasts.

All you need to do is sign-up, attend a free online training, and then you are ready to start measuring weather in your own backyard.

Volunteers can measure:

snow using a yardstick or homemade snowboard

using a yardstick or homemade snowboard rainfall and the water content of snow using a 4” diameter rain gauge

using a 4” diameter rain gauge hail using a ruler or homemade hail pad

using a ruler or homemade hail pad ice accretion using a ruler

You’ll be amazed at what you learn as you become more aware of the variable weather that impacts you, your neighbors, our state and our entire country. Plus, you'll help ground truth weather events, providing valuable information for improving weather forecasting models.

The data you provide will help shape forecasts of river stages and flood levels on local rivers and can help inform National Weather Service thunderstorm or flash flood warnings just to name a few examples.

Monday, March 1, 2021 marked the beginning of CoCoRaHS March Madness campaign. The campaign is a nationwide competition between states to see who can recruit the most volunteer weather observers.

Last year, Wisconsin ranked third out of all 50 states and this year the Division of Extension is partnering with the National Weather Service to increase our ranking and beat our neighbors in the Gopher State!

Join your fellow Wisconsinites who report rainfall, snow fall and weather facts. Register today and help us beat Minnesota in this year’s CoCoRaHS March Madness. For more information, contact: Kevin Erb University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension 920-391-4652 kevin.erb@wisc.edu