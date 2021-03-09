Nominate a farmer to celebrate National Ag Day

Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation

Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation is hosting a contest to recognize farmers and agriculturists who embody this year’s National Ag Day theme, ‘Food Brings Everyone to the Table.’

Nominations will be accepted from March 2-12. Four finalists will be selected by WFBF’s Promotion and Education Committee. Nominations can be submitted online at bit.ly/3kD5sYN.

“We are excited to recognize the unique ways that farmers and agriculturists share the story of agriculture and the journey of food from farm gate to dinner plate,” said WFBF Promotion and Education Committee chair Lynn Leahy.

Each finalist will receive a Culver’s coupon. Finalists will be announced on National Ag Day, March 23. The general public is encouraged to vote for the people’s choice winner once the finalists are announced.

A judge’s choice and a people’s choice winner will be selected. Each of these individuals will receive a Blain’s Farm & Fleet gift card.

To download resources about National Ag Day, visit agday.org.

To learn more about how Wisconsin Ag in the Classroom is celebrating National Ag Day, visit wisagclassroom.org.

National Ag Day, organized by the Agriculture Council of America, is designated to help educate the world how food is grown, the role it plays in Americans’ lives and the U.S. economy and to highlight the various careers it involves.