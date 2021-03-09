Dane Co. Executive 'confident' World Dairy Expo will remain in Madison

Joe Parisi, Dane County Executive, says the possibility of the World Dairy Expo being forced to find other accommodations outside of Madison this year is slim.

In an email statement to the Wisconsin State Farmer, Parisi said he was feeling "confident" that the relationship the Expo has with Madison will not be severed, and the event will be allowed to continue this fall, albeit with restrictions.

"Dane County and its partners have been immersed in dialogue with World Dairy Expo for weeks regarding the best means of ensuring this fall's event thrives in the place it's called home for decades – Madison, Wisconsin," Parisi said. "We are very confident that this year's World Dairy Expo will occur at Dane County's Alliant Energy Center, continuing this long standing partnership in the Dairy State.

"World Dairy Expo was an instrumental partner in construction of the New Holland Pavilions and at that time entered into a new long term contract with the Alliant Energy Center," he continued. "That agreement reflects the shared value to both World Dairy and this region of the event being held in Madison, Wisconsin for many years to come."

The circumstances surrounding the 2021 Expo, currently set for Sept. 28 to Oct. 2 this year at its home base Alliant Energy Center, are unclear due to restrictions on attendance and social distancing requirements implemented by the City of Madison and Dane County. The event was canceled last year for the first time in 53 years.

With vaccinations increasing at a rapid rate, it's uncertain how safe or unsafe it will be to attend such a large event at that time, as well as determine the logistics of international travel. Up to 70,000 people attend World Dairy Expo each year and they come from over 100 countries. The Expo also has an economic impact of more than $45 million each year.

Scott Bentley, general manager of World Dairy Expo, was unavailable for comment. However, an official statement from Expo officials said "uncertainty remains surrounding future health regulations that may govern Madison this fall at the time of WDE 2021."

State Rep. Travis Tranel, R-Cuba City, sent a letter to Governor Tony Evers asking him to take action to keep the Expo in Madison.

"Letting the World Dairy Expo leave Wisconsin would be devastating to the future of our state's dairy industry," Tranel wrote. "The Expo serves as a place for dairy producers, companies, organizations and other dairy enthusiasts to gather to compete, and to exchange ideas, knowledge, technology and commerce.

"If important legacy events, like the World Dairy Expo, are forced to leave our state, they will likely never return," the letter continued. "This will put Wisconsin at risk of losing its place in the world as a dairy innovator and industry leader. Our state's farmers need you to lead and prevent this from happening."

Dane County health officials recently issued Emergency Order #14, which eases some restrictions due to the pandemic. The order, activated March 10, allowed restaurants to increase to 50% capacity and taverns to 25% capacity. Allowed indoor gatherings were also increased to 350 people (or 150 if there's food and drink), given everyone maintains a six-foot distance. Allowed outdoor gatherings increased to 500 people. Masks are still required.